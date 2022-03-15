Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 15, 2022
Chartbusters of Atif Aslam
About the singer
Atif Aslam is a Pakistani singer who has had a number of chart-topping songs over the years. He is the youngest recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a Pakistani civilian honour. Here is a look at his iconic songs over the years
Image: Atif Aslam Instagram
The track is an album song and an evergreen song that will undoubtedly strike a chord in someone's heart anytime they listen to it
Image: Atif Aslam Instagram
Kuch Is Tarah
The song was featured in the Rajkumar Santoshi film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The track smashed multiple records and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Image: IMDb
Tu Jaane Na
This track from Vivek Oberoi's Prince was a huge success and garnered a lot of love
Tere Liye
Image: IMDb
The 2005 release, Kalyug, featured the song and it starred Kunal Kemmu. The lyrics were written by Sayeed Quadri
Aadat
Image: IMDb
Another love anthem from the same movie, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani. The song was composed by Pritam and it received a lot of love
Tera Hone Laga Hoon
Image: IMDb
The 2015 release, Badlapur, featured the song, and it was a chartbuster success. The song starred Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam
Jeena Jeena
Image: IMDb
The song was featured in the 2008 film, Race, and the rhythm of the song along with Atif's voice made it a smash hit. The song starred Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu
Pehli Nazar Mein
Image: IMDb
The 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai, featured the song and Atif made everyone hum the tunes of this song. The song featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Dil Diyan Gallan
Image: IMDb
The 2016 release, Rustom, featured the song and it won over hearts. The song starred Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz
Tere Sang Yaara
Image: IMDb
