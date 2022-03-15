Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 15, 2022

Chartbusters of Atif Aslam

About the singer

Atif Aslam is a Pakistani singer who has had a number of chart-topping songs over the years. He is the youngest recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a Pakistani civilian honour. Here is a look at his iconic songs over the years

Image: Atif Aslam Instagram

The track is an album song and an evergreen song that will undoubtedly strike a chord in someone's heart anytime they listen to it

Image: Atif Aslam Instagram

Kuch Is Tarah

The song was featured in the Rajkumar Santoshi film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The track smashed multiple records and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

 Image: IMDb

Tu Jaane Na

This track from Vivek Oberoi's Prince was a huge success and garnered a lot of love

Tere Liye

Image: IMDb

The 2005 release, Kalyug, featured the song and it starred Kunal Kemmu. The lyrics were written by Sayeed Quadri

Aadat

Image: IMDb

Another love anthem from the same movie, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani. The song was composed by Pritam and it received a lot of love

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Image: IMDb

The 2015 release, Badlapur, featured the song, and it was a chartbuster success. The song starred Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam

Jeena Jeena

Image: IMDb

The song was featured in the 2008 film, Race, and the rhythm of the song along with Atif's voice made it a smash hit. The song starred Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu

Pehli Nazar Mein

Image: IMDb

The 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai, featured the song and Atif made everyone hum the tunes of this song. The song featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Dil Diyan Gallan 

Image: IMDb

The 2016 release, Rustom, featured the song and it won over hearts. The song starred Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz

Tere Sang Yaara

Image: IMDb

