Charu Asopa looks pretty in these gowns

The gorgeous actress looks fashionable in the blue flared gown. It has design on the top part and lower end is plain
DARK BLUE STRAPPY GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Rajeev Sen’s ex-wife Charu Asopa looks like a fashionable diva in the gorgeous off white and off shoulder Victorian style gown. She paired it with pink lipstick and curled hair
OFF WHITE CORSET STYLE GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in the gorgeous off-shoulder bodycon gown. She paired the look with red lipstick
RED HOT BODYCON GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu looks like a Disney princess in the beautiful shimmery corset style top and net detail puffy gown
SHIMMERY PRINCESS GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Mere Angne Mein fame Charu is offering beachy vibes with her fashionable looks in the floral print one shoulder gown. It has floral print all over it
TROPICAL FLORAL LOOK
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
The actress is a fashionable diva in the blue high neck gown with loose sleeves. It has slits on the lower part of the dress and she paired it with a golden belt
NAVY BLUE SLIT GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa had done a maternity shoot when she was pregnant with her daughter Ziana. She has sported a mermaid style look in purple off shoulder and fitting dress with net detailing in the lower part of the dress
THE MERMAID LOOK
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu is seen flaunting her lean body as she sported a black satin gown with strappy details. Her hair was open and she paired it with black heels
SATIN GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
The actress has sported a yellow and black printed dress with tassel detail. It has slit in the lower part of the dress and pompom design on the sleeves
YELLOW SLIT GOWN
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa looks fabulous in the blush pink halter neck and backless gown. It is a multilayer gown, which she has paired with black heels
BLUSH PINK GOWN
THANKS FOR READING