Charu Asopa looks pretty in these gowns

Arushi Srivastava

July 22, 2022

TELEVISION

The gorgeous actress looks fashionable in the blue flared gown. It has design on the top part and lower end is plain

  DARK BLUE STRAPPY GOWN

Rajeev Sen’s ex-wife Charu Asopa looks like a fashionable diva in the gorgeous off white and off shoulder Victorian style gown. She paired it with pink lipstick and curled hair

 OFF WHITE CORSET   STYLE GOWN

The actress looks fashionable in the gorgeous off-shoulder bodycon gown. She paired the look with red lipstick

RED HOT BODYCON GOWN

Charu looks like a Disney princess in the beautiful shimmery corset style top and net detail puffy gown

  SHIMMERY PRINCESS GOWN

Mere Angne Mein fame Charu is offering beachy vibes with her fashionable looks in the floral print one shoulder gown. It has floral print all over it

  TROPICAL FLORAL LOOK

The actress is a fashionable diva in the blue high neck gown with loose sleeves. It has slits on the lower part of the dress and she paired it with a golden belt

  NAVY BLUE SLIT GOWN

Charu Asopa had done a maternity shoot when she was pregnant with her daughter Ziana. She has sported a mermaid style look in purple off shoulder and fitting dress with net detailing in the lower part of the dress

  THE MERMAID LOOK

Charu is seen flaunting her lean body as she sported a black satin gown with strappy details. Her hair was open and she paired it with black heels

  SATIN GOWN

The actress has sported a yellow and black printed dress with tassel detail. It has slit in the lower part of the dress and pompom design on the sleeves

 YELLOW SLIT GOWN

Charu Asopa looks fabulous in the blush pink halter neck and backless gown. It is a multilayer gown, which she has paired with black heels

   BLUSH PINK GOWN

