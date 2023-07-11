Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 11, 2023
Charu Asopa on divorce with Rajeev Sen
Charu Asopa has a plate full of roles and responsibilities! She is grateful for the same but she has to leave Ziana alone
Recent ventures
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
The actress feels anxious every time she has to leave her daughter alone for a long period of time. She has asked her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen to tend to Ziana during such times
Separation anxiety
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
The doting mom has decided to take her daughter to the sets so she can tend to her personally and be close to her. Additionally, Sen is not much aware of Ziana’s eating and sleeping patterns
On the sets
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame revealed that she gets frustrated emotionally but she likes to maintain a positive attitude and move forward
Single parenting
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
The Mere Angane Mein heroine disclosed that Ziana is her source of inspiration and strength. She wants to be strong for her daughter
Go-to person
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
The Jiji Maa star feels that they do not expect anything from each other. But they are developing a friendly bond to co-parent Ziana
Charu & Rajeev
Image: Ziana Sen’s Instagram
Charu did not comment much about Rajeev’s desire to reconcile after the divorce for Ziana’s sake. She feels it is too early to have an opinion about the same
Rajeev’s desire to reconcile
Image: Rajeev Sen’s Instagram
The Bhagyavidhaata artist felt vulnerable as her married life was shattering slowly. But she depicted resilience and bravely fought the troubles
Marriage troubles
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
Post her separation from Rajeev Sen, the actress and single mom struggled to find a decent living space
Housing Issues
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai enchantress revealed that it has been 6-7 months since the separation and she can finally feel her life getting back on track
Life on the Track
Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram
