 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 11, 2023

Charu Asopa on divorce with Rajeev Sen 

Charu Asopa has a plate full of roles and responsibilities! She is grateful for the same but she has to leave Ziana alone 

Recent ventures 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

The actress feels anxious every time she has to leave her daughter alone for a long period of time. She has asked her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen to tend to Ziana during such times 

Separation anxiety 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

The doting mom has decided to take her daughter to the sets so she can tend to her personally and be close to her. Additionally, Sen is not much aware of Ziana’s eating and sleeping patterns 

On the sets 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame revealed that she gets frustrated emotionally but she likes to maintain a positive attitude and move forward 

Single parenting 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

The Mere Angane Mein heroine disclosed that Ziana is her source of inspiration and strength. She wants to be strong for her daughter 

Go-to person

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

The Jiji Maa star feels that they do not expect anything from each other. But they are developing a friendly bond to co-parent Ziana 

Charu & Rajeev 

Image: Ziana Sen’s Instagram 

Charu did not comment much about Rajeev’s desire to reconcile after the divorce for Ziana’s sake. She feels it is too early to have an opinion about the same 

 Rajeev’s desire to reconcile 

Image: Rajeev Sen’s Instagram

The Bhagyavidhaata artist felt vulnerable as her married life was shattering slowly. But she depicted resilience and bravely fought the troubles 

Marriage troubles 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

Post her separation from Rajeev Sen, the actress and single mom struggled to find a decent living space 

 Housing Issues 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai enchantress revealed that it has been 6-7 months since the separation and she can finally feel her life getting back on track 

Life on the Track 

Image: Charu Asopa’s Instagram 

