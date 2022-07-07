Heading 3

Charu Asopa’s cute moments with Ziana

Arushi Srivastava

July 08, 2022

TELEVISION

Video source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen had a love marriage in 2019. The couple became parents of a beautiful baby girl in 2021. Charu is seen rocking her baby to sleep

  Hugging to make her sleep

Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu ensures she takes care of her baby and her health. Here, she takes her for a walk to get some fresh hair

Evening walk with baby

Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram

After a long day at work, Charu Asopa loves to unwind and relax with her little daughter Ziana

  Unwinding together

Video Source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Here, Charu is seen having a gala time with her daughter as they went on a cruise. She is seen rocking the baby as they enjoy the cool breeze

   Baby’s day out

Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu, currently living with her family in her hometown, shared a cute photo of Ziana's first flight. Don't miss the cute smile!

   Ziana’s first flight

Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu took her daughter to a temple where she prayed and sought blessings for her daughter

  Taking blessing in temple

Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram

The due look blissful as they are seen relaxing and sleeping together after a day full of activity

 Mother daughter  sleeping

Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu loves to cradle her baby and sing to her. She is seen holding her on lap and interacting with the baby

   Singing to Ziana

Video source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu and baby Ziana are seen having at the pool. The matching swimsuits certainly are a cute touch!

   Enjoying in the pool

Video source- Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu is fitness enthusiast and finds different ways to keep fit. She strapped her daughter on her back as she took her for a bike ride in the greenery and fresh air

    Going for bike ride

