Heading 3
Charu Asopa’s cute moments with Ziana
Arushi Srivastava
July 08, 2022
TELEVISION
Video source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen had a love marriage in 2019. The couple became parents of a beautiful baby girl in 2021. Charu is seen rocking her baby to sleep
Hugging to make her sleep
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu ensures she takes care of her baby and her health. Here, she takes her for a walk to get some fresh hair
Evening walk with baby
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
After a long day at work, Charu Asopa loves to unwind and relax with her little daughter Ziana
Unwinding together
Video Source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Here, Charu is seen having a gala time with her daughter as they went on a cruise. She is seen rocking the baby as they enjoy the cool breeze
Baby’s day out
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu, currently living with her family in her hometown, shared a cute photo of Ziana's first flight. Don't miss the cute smile!
Ziana’s first flight
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu took her daughter to a temple where she prayed and sought blessings for her daughter
Taking blessing in temple
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
The due look blissful as they are seen relaxing and sleeping together after a day full of activity
Mother daughter sleeping
Image source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu loves to cradle her baby and sing to her. She is seen holding her on lap and interacting with the baby
Singing to Ziana
Video source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu and baby Ziana are seen having at the pool. The matching swimsuits certainly are a cute touch!
Enjoying in the pool
Video source- Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu is fitness enthusiast and finds different ways to keep fit. She strapped her daughter on her back as she took her for a bike ride in the greenery and fresh air
Going for bike ride
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pratik Sehajpal’s cool shirt collection