Jan 22, 2022

ChaySam: Marriage to separation

LoveBirds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the cutest couples of the South industry

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

First Meet

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the sets of their hit Telugu film, ‘Ye Maaye Chesave’, and eventually fell in love

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Marriage

In October 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in Goa. They first got married according to Hindu rituals on October 6 and on October 7, a Christian ceremony took place

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Beginning of the end

The gorgeous pictures from their marriage were all things dreams are made of. But the fairytale wedding lasted only 4 years!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Smoke before the fire

The rumours of their marriage hitting the rocks had been coming in for a long time

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Separation

Both the stars never spoke anything about it until October 2, 2021, when Samantha and Naga took to their social media handles to announce their separation

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Harsh Comments

Samantha had to bear the weight of harshful comments and false speculations on her married life. The diva strongly made it through and is shining brighter than ever now!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Divorce Statement

But in a surprising turn of events, the actress has deleted her divorce statement from social media

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Revamping the ‘gram'

The actress has just been only cleaning her Instagram handle and hence she deleted this post. She also deleted her wedding pictures and other memories of Chay

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Chay’s reaction

On the other hand, the wedding posts and regular updates with Samantha continue to stay on Chaitanya's Twitter and Instagram accounts

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Post Divorce

Both the actors are climbing ladders in the professional front and Samantha has been on a vacation spree post her divorce

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

