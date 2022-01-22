Entertainment
ChaySam: Marriage to separation
LoveBirds
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the cutest couples of the South industry
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
First Meet
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the sets of their hit Telugu film, ‘Ye Maaye Chesave’, and eventually fell in love
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Marriage
In October 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in Goa. They first got married according to Hindu rituals on October 6 and on October 7, a Christian ceremony took place
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Beginning of the end
The gorgeous pictures from their marriage were all things dreams are made of. But the fairytale wedding lasted only 4 years!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Smoke before the fire
The rumours of their marriage hitting the rocks had been coming in for a long time
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Separation
Both the stars never spoke anything about it until October 2, 2021, when Samantha and Naga took to their social media handles to announce their separation
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Harsh Comments
Samantha had to bear the weight of harshful comments and false speculations on her married life. The diva strongly made it through and is shining brighter than ever now!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Divorce Statement
But in a surprising turn of events, the actress has deleted her divorce statement from social media
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Revamping the ‘gram'
The actress has just been only cleaning her Instagram handle and hence she deleted this post. She also deleted her wedding pictures and other memories of Chay
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Chay’s reaction
On the other hand, the wedding posts and regular updates with Samantha continue to stay on Chaitanya's Twitter and Instagram accounts
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Post Divorce
Both the actors are climbing ladders in the professional front and Samantha has been on a vacation spree post her divorce
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
