Heading 3
Check out Anushka, Virat’s lavish abode
Akriti Anand
Nov 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Television hall
Their television room has a low table that has a caricature sketch from their wedding day.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Chilling corner
One side of her house is occupied with plants and cane chairs.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Living room
The couple has a wall decorated in pink and tropical wallpaper in their living room.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Selfie point
The actress poses in an ethnic outfit and has a beautiful blue door in the background.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Cosy Balcony
The area offers a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea and has many plants.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Workout space
The actress shared a picture of her doing yoga when she was expecting.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Bedroom
Anushka shared a picture of her bedroom and Vamika is seen sleeping.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Relaxing place
The couple shared a video in which they have given a glimpse of the other side of the home.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Bathroom
Anushka gave a haircut to Virat during the quarantine.
Click Here
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Dresser
Anushka’s dressing table is lit up and gives a vintage look.