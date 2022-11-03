Heading 3

Check out Anushka, Virat’s lavish abode

Akriti Anand

Nov 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Television hall

Their television room has a low table that has a caricature sketch from their wedding day.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Chilling corner

One side of her house is occupied with plants and cane chairs.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Living room

The couple has a wall decorated in pink and tropical wallpaper in their living room.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Selfie point

The actress poses in an ethnic outfit and has a beautiful blue door in the background.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Cosy Balcony 

The area offers a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea and has many plants.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Workout space

The actress shared a picture of her doing yoga when she was expecting.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Bedroom

Anushka shared a picture of her bedroom and Vamika is seen sleeping.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Relaxing place

The couple shared a video in which they have given a glimpse of the other side of the home.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Bathroom

Anushka gave a haircut to Virat during the quarantine.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Dresser

Anushka’s dressing table is lit up and gives a vintage look.

