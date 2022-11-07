Heading 3
Check out Kriti Sanon’s fitness regime
Akriti Anand
Nov 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Beast mode
Sharing a video on her social media handle, Kriti showed how strictly she follows the trainer's instructions.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
My cats
The actress’ cats also love exercising with her and are a part of her session.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Workouts Kriti hate
She also showed some of the workouts she doesn’t like but still does it.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Leg exercise
Kriti has toned legs and she shows us how to achieve them.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pilates girl
Kriti revealed how she regained her strength post-Covid.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Achieving target
The actress flaunts her perfectly toned physique.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Yoga
Kriti believes in the power of traditional exercise, Yoga.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Gym looks
The actress also has a wonderful collection of gym wear.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Keeping it straight
Kriti is seen working hard in the gym to keep herself fit.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Fitness lover
Kriti does all types of exercises in order to maintain her health.