Check out Kriti Sanon’s fitness regime

Akriti Anand

Nov 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

 Beast mode

Sharing a video on her social media handle, Kriti showed how strictly she follows the trainer's instructions.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

My cats

The actress’ cats also love exercising with her and are a part of her session.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Workouts Kriti hate

She also showed some of the workouts she doesn’t like but still does it.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Leg exercise

Kriti has toned legs and she shows us how to achieve them.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pilates girl

Kriti revealed how she regained her strength post-Covid.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Achieving target

The actress flaunts her perfectly toned physique.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Yoga

Kriti believes in the power of traditional exercise, Yoga.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Gym looks

The actress also has a wonderful collection of gym wear.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Keeping it straight

Kriti is seen working hard in the gym to keep herself fit.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

 Fitness lover

Kriti does all types of exercises in order to maintain her health.

