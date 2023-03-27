Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Entertainment

MAR 27, 2023

Chef Ranveer Brar's Flavourful Biryani

Chef Ranveer Brar heaps praises on contestant Suvarna Bagul’s Mutton Biryani; says, ‘It reminds me of home’

MasterChef India 7

Currently the show has six contestants - Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah, Suvarna Bagul and Gurkirat Singh, who are competing for the title of MasterChef India season 7

Contestants 

Chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna have been doing their best to guide their top 6 contestants to make some of the best yet challenging dishes

Challenging Dishes 

The contestants were tasked to make ‘lip-smacking biryani,’ followed by an interesting drinks challenge

Lip-Smacking Biryani

Special Mutton Biryani

Brar couldn’t hold himself back from heaping praises on contestant Suvarna Bagul for making her special mutton biryani

Chef Ranveer said that one faces a lot of challenges while cooking Biryani 

Challenges

He spoke about the 3 T’s, a cook should keep in mind while cooking the delicacy

Cooking Secrets 

“Cooking biryani takes time as it requires the juices of the meat to perfectly blend with the rice” - Chef Ranveer Brar 

Give It Time 

He asked the contestants to keep in mind that there are the 3Ts – temperature, technique, and trust

3 T’s

The chef couldn’t stop appreciating the taste of Suvarna’s biryani. He added, “That feeling of coming together and enjoying food was present in Suvarna’s dish.”

Family Feeling 

