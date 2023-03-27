MAR 27, 2023
Chef Ranveer Brar's Flavourful Biryani
Chef Ranveer Brar heaps praises on contestant Suvarna Bagul’s Mutton Biryani; says, ‘It reminds me of home’
MasterChef India 7
Currently the show has six contestants - Kamaldeep Kaur, Aruna Vijay, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah, Suvarna Bagul and Gurkirat Singh, who are competing for the title of MasterChef India season 7
Chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna have been doing their best to guide their top 6 contestants to make some of the best yet challenging dishes
The contestants were tasked to make ‘lip-smacking biryani,’ followed by an interesting drinks challenge
Brar couldn’t hold himself back from heaping praises on contestant Suvarna Bagul for making her special mutton biryani
Chef Ranveer said that one faces a lot of challenges while cooking Biryani
He spoke about the 3 T’s, a cook should keep in mind while cooking the delicacy
“Cooking biryani takes time as it requires the juices of the meat to perfectly blend with the rice” - Chef Ranveer Brar
He asked the contestants to keep in mind that there are the 3Ts – temperature, technique, and trust
The chef couldn’t stop appreciating the taste of Suvarna’s biryani. He added, “That feeling of coming together and enjoying food was present in Suvarna’s dish.”
