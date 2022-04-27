Chhavi Mittal’s Cancer Journey

The actress first time spoke about her Breast Cancer diagnosis as she shared, “When a harsh reality hits you and you have no choice but to face it, brace yourself.”
Shying away from the truth
Image source- Chhavi Mittal instagram
Chhavi shared a post about shying away from the reality of her life but she added that she will not be hiding for too long
She shared a post on social media as she appreciated her breasts for feeding her babies. She added that she might not look the same again but she is a survivor
Appreciation post
Chhavi Mittal has not let the cancer diagnosis lower her spirits even slightly. She shared a post of her enjoying herself with her kids as she made snacks for them. She shared that she chose to come back stronger
Facing the situation with positive energy
Chhavi shared a post about the number of best wishes she has been receiving since she opened up on her cancer journey. She was overwhelmed by the love she received
Express gratitude
The actress asked people to not compare the journey of two cancer patients and not pass judgments on the severity of cancer patients
Message about being sensitive
Chhavi shared a post about being hopeful in life for good things. She asked to not make plans for the future but to live in the present
Start living today
Prior to her surgery, she shared an update of the PET scan reports. She shared the reports were as expected as the doctor said, “excellent report”
PET scan report
The actress shared a workout video of herself doing the same exercise during which she had got a chest injury. She shared about going to a doctor regarding injury and got a biopsy on the doctor’s recommendation
Story of detection
Chhavi decided to spend the last day before the surgery, wearing her favourite outfit and enjoying herself with friends to keep nervousness at bay
Letting her hair down
Chhavi shared a fun video of her dancing, right before her surgery in the hospital. She shared she was chilling in her own way
Dancing before surgery
The actress shared a post updating her fans about the surgery going well and now she is in the recovery phase. She thanked people for their good wishes and thanked her husband for being her constant support
Post-surgery
