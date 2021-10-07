oct 7, 2021
Child actors who left acting
The adorable child who captured hearts in Stanley Ka Dabba in 2011 has been away from the cinema. He was last seen in the film Hawaa Hawaai in 2014
Partho Gupte
In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actor played Shah Rukh Khan's son. He was last seen in the film Rishtey in 2002
Jibran Khan
He is best known for playing Preity Zinta's younger brother in the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. He hasn't appeared on the big screen in a long time
Athit Naik
The child actress, who played young Michelle in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, was appreciated for her performance. She has stepped away from the spotlight
Ayesha Kapur
He portrayed Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's son Sunil in the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. He has been away from the big screen for a long time
Adil Rizvi
She is most known for her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She has not been in films, but she appeared in the 2017 Telugu film Jayadev
Malvika Raaj
The young actor, who hasn't been seen on screen in many years, is most known for his performance as an adorable Sardaar kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Parzan Dastur
In the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, she played Preity Zinta's sister. She appeared in a few serials and television shows following that, but then left the industry
Jhanak Shukla
