Chilling Korean Horror Shows to Stream

This show centered around famous urban legends is guaranteed to scare you, especially if you watch it at night!
Goedam
When a hotel owner hires a manager, she introduces a supernatural world to him that takes him on an entertaining and chilling journey
Hotel Del Luna
It revolves around a possessed student and an exorcist who confront a demon about mysterious, shocking events
Revenant
This show is about a detective and a psychic medium uniting and using their abilities to solve cases
Possessed
After being trapped in a village filled with spirits whose bodies were never found, Kim Wook goes on a journey to solve the mystery behind their disappearances
Missing: The Other Side
That show that will keep you on the edge of your seats revolves around a detective, a psychic, and a Catholic priest teaming up to fight the supernatural beings
The Guest
The detective, who catches spirits, tries to uncover the mystery behind his siblings' passing, but things take a turn when he comes across a woman
The Ghost Detective
After an exorcist and a female ghost unite, they go on to solve other spirits’ problems to be at peace
Bring It On, Ghost
After a huge Buddha statue is discovered in
small town, the mayor thinks it will benefit the place But things take a dark turn after they find out that the statue was cursed
Monstrous
The Cursed is about a girl with special psychic abilities and a journalist who fights a case against an IT conglomerate and reveals the truth
The Cursed
