MAY 30, 2025

Chilling Korean Horror Shows to Stream

Sakshi Shelke

ENTERTAINMENT

This show centered around famous urban legends is guaranteed to scare you, especially if you watch it at night!

Goedam

Image Credit: Imdb

When a hotel owner hires a manager, she introduces a supernatural world to him that takes him on an entertaining and chilling journey

Hotel Del Luna

Image Credit: Imdb

It revolves around a possessed student and an exorcist who confront a demon about mysterious, shocking events

Revenant

Image Credit: Imdb

This show is about a detective and a psychic medium uniting and using their abilities to solve cases

Possessed

Image Credit: Imdb

After being trapped in a village filled with spirits whose bodies were never found, Kim Wook goes on a journey to solve the mystery behind their disappearances

Missing: The Other Side

Image Credit: Imdb

That show that will keep you on the edge of your seats revolves around a detective, a psychic, and a Catholic priest teaming up to fight the supernatural beings

The Guest

Image Credit: Imdb

The detective, who catches spirits, tries to uncover the mystery behind his siblings' passing, but things take a turn when he comes across a woman

The Ghost Detective

Image Credit: Imdb

After an exorcist and a female ghost unite, they go on to solve other spirits’ problems to be at peace

Bring It On, Ghost

Image Credit: Imdb

After a huge Buddha statue is discovered in
small town, the mayor thinks it will benefit the place But things take a dark turn after they find out that the statue was cursed

Monstrous

Image Credit: Imdb

The Cursed is about a girl with special psychic abilities and a journalist who fights a case against an IT conglomerate and reveals the truth 

The Cursed

Image Credit: Imdb

