Chiranjeevi-Charan: Mega family pics

Priyanka Goud

JULY 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

The Konidela family, also called the Mega family, is one of the most influential and powerful families in the Telugu film industry

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Many top stars of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and Ram Charan are from the Mega family

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

The mega family are very close to each other and often get together for every special occasion, be it festivals, weddings, or movie functions

Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

Chiranjeevi, his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, and cousins Sai Dharam tej, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan, and Vaishnav Tej also posed for a perfect family photo

Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Akira Nandan, and Vaishnav Tej in happy smiles as they posed along with Sai Dharam Tej after his bike accident

Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other family poses for a frame-worthy at a Christmas party

Ram Charan, Varun, and Sai Dharam Tej flaunt million-dollar smiles along with their other cousins as they click a goofy mirror selfie

Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

Image: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

This pic of Allu Arjun, Varun, Sirish, and Vaisshnav from their cousin Niharika's wedding is the perfect mega family ever. They look royal and stunning together

All the talent in mega house, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and others posed for a pic together and set major family goals

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

