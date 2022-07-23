Heading 3
Chiranjeevi-Charan: Mega family pics
The Konidela family, also called the Mega family, is one of the most influential and powerful families in the Telugu film industry
Many top stars of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and Ram Charan are from the Mega family
The mega family are very close to each other and often get together for every special occasion, be it festivals, weddings, or movie functions
Chiranjeevi, his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, and cousins Sai Dharam tej, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan, and Vaishnav Tej also posed for a perfect family photo
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Akira Nandan, and Vaishnav Tej in happy smiles as they posed along with Sai Dharam Tej after his bike accident
Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other family poses for a frame-worthy at a Christmas party
Ram Charan, Varun, and Sai Dharam Tej flaunt million-dollar smiles along with their other cousins as they click a goofy mirror selfie
This pic of Allu Arjun, Varun, Sirish, and Vaisshnav from their cousin Niharika's wedding is the perfect mega family ever. They look royal and stunning together
All the talent in mega house, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and others posed for a pic together and set major family goals
