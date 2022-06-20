Heading 3

Chiranjeevi Sarja & Meghana love story

JUNE 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Meghana Raj and late Chiranjeevi Sarja are one of the cutest couples. They not only make you believe in love but also show that it's the most beautiful thing ever

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Chiranjeevi & Meghana had been friends for a decade before the love blossomed

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Kannada actors Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja got married in a gala wedding ceremony in the year 2018. The couple had a Christian wedding in Bengaluru and later married as per Hindu traditions

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Meghana once revealed how Chiranjeevi proposed and said, “he didn't ask me if I like him. It was more like, 'I like you, you must like me."

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

The couple loved spending time with each other and often shared glimpses of their loved and PDA moments on social media

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

After two years of marriage, Meghana got pregnant and during her 5th month of pregnancy, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away after suffering a massive heart attack

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

However, June 7, 2020, took a huge toll as Chiranjeevi Sarja, love of Meghana's life, passed away, leaving her shattered but a cherished mark of their child

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

After 4 months, Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son Jr Chiru was born on October 22, 2022. In September, Meghana hosted a cradle ceremony and announced her son named Raayan Raj Sarja with memories of Chiranjeevi

Meghana and her son Raayan are living with the memories of Chiranjeevi and she also shares videos of him calling ‘Appa.’

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mahesh Babu easy-going looks

Click Here