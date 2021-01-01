Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
The megastar poses with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.
A picture-perfect family
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Chiranjeevi and his better half Surekha took off for a short holiday to the US and Europe in May this year.
Time off!
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
The GodFather actor and his wife pose in front of a huge statue of Lord Hanuman.
A spiritual family
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Back in April 2021, Chiranjeevi and his wife visited a theatre to watch Vakeel Saab.
To the movies
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
The megastar is all smiles as he gets clicked with his daughters Sushmitha and Sreeja.
One with the daughters!
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Take a look at this picture of the actor helping in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Lockdown times
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Chiranjeevi is unable to contain his excitement as he poses for a selfie with his mother.
Mommy and me!
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
This throwback photograph of Chiranjeevi with little Ram Charan is simply cuteness personified.
Throwback time
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The dapper father and son duo twin in white in this memorable still.
Twinning game
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan pose with Surekha for another memorable click.
Work Mode
