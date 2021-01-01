Heading 3

Chiranjeevi's
 Best family moments

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

The megastar poses with his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.

A picture-perfect family

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Chiranjeevi and his better half Surekha took off for a short holiday to the US and Europe in May this year.

Time off!

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

The GodFather actor and his wife pose in front of a huge statue of Lord Hanuman.

A spiritual family

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Back in April 2021, Chiranjeevi and his wife visited a theatre to watch Vakeel Saab.

To the movies

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

The megastar is all smiles as he gets clicked with his daughters Sushmitha and Sreeja.

One with the daughters!

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Take a look at this picture of the actor helping in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lockdown times

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

Chiranjeevi is unable to contain his excitement as he poses for a selfie with his mother.

Mommy and me!

Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram

This throwback photograph of Chiranjeevi with little Ram Charan is simply cuteness personified.

Throwback time

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The dapper father and son duo twin in white in this memorable still.

Twinning game

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan pose with Surekha for another memorable click.

Work Mode

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Superstar Krishna Icon of Telugu Cinema

Click Here