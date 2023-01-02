JAN 02, 2023
Chiranjeevi's best movies as per IMDb
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Gemini Ganesan, Shobana, Devilalita
Director: K. Balachander
Writer: K. Balachander
Run time: 170 minutes
Release date: 4 March 1988
Rudra Veena
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sonali Bendre, Aarthi Agarwal, Prakash RajDirector: Suhasini Maniratnam Writer: Suhasini Maniratnam
Run time:137 minutes
Release date: 11 May 1995
Indra
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Vijayshanti, Sumalatha, Feroz KhanDirector: K. Viswanath
Writer: K. Viswanath Run time: 164 minutes
Release date: 3 September 1987
Swayam Krushi
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sridevi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam Director: K. Raghavendra RaoWriter: K. Raghavendra Rao
Run time: 153 minutes
Release date: 9 May 1990
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari
Image: IMDb
Cast: Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Sudip, Daniel BalajiDirector: Selvaraghavan
Writer: Selvaraghavan
Run Time: 166 Minutes
Release date: 4 July 2003
Kaadhal Konden
Image: IMDb
Director: Surender Reddy
Writer: Surender Reddy
Run time: 170 minutes
Release date: 2 October 2019
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Image: IMDb
Director: Jayanth C. Paranjee
Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Paruchuri Brothers Run time: 172 minutes
Release date: 15 October 2004
Shankar Dada MBBS
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sravanthi Chokkarapu, Vallabaneni Janardhan, Sarath Kumar
Director: Vijaya Bapineedu
Writer: Vijaya Bapineedu
Run time: 155 minutes
Release date: 9 May 1991
Gang Leader
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, SharadaDirector: A. R. Murugadoss
Writer: A. R. Murugadoss Run time: 176 minutes Release date: 20 September 2006
Stalin
Image: IMDb
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Bhanupriya, Sharada, J.V. Somayajulu Director: A. Kodandarami ReddyWriter: Jandhyala Run time: 107 minutes Release date: 23 October 1985
Vijetha
