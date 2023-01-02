JAN 02, 2023

Heading 3

Chiranjeevi's best movies as per IMDb

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Gemini Ganesan, Shobana, Devilalita
Director: K. Balachander
Writer: K. Balachander
Run time:  170 minutes
 Release date: 4 March 1988

Rudra Veena

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sonali Bendre, Aarthi Agarwal, Prakash RajDirector: Suhasini Maniratnam Writer: Suhasini Maniratnam
Run time:137 minutes
 Release date: 11 May 1995

Indra

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Vijayshanti, Sumalatha, Feroz KhanDirector: K. Viswanath
Writer: K. Viswanath Run time: 164 minutes
Release date: 3 September 1987

Swayam Krushi

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sridevi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam Director: K. Raghavendra RaoWriter: K. Raghavendra Rao
Run time:  153 minutes
 Release date:  9 May 1990

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Image: IMDb

Cast: Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Sudip, Daniel BalajiDirector: Selvaraghavan
Writer: Selvaraghavan
Run Time: 166 Minutes
Release date: 4 July 2003

Kaadhal Konden

Image: IMDb

Director: Surender Reddy
Writer: Surender Reddy
Run time: 170 minutes
Release date: 2 October 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Image: IMDb

Director: Jayanth C. Paranjee
Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Paruchuri Brothers Run time:  172 minutes
Release date: 15 October 2004

Shankar Dada MBBS

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Sravanthi Chokkarapu, Vallabaneni Janardhan, Sarath Kumar
Director: Vijaya Bapineedu
Writer: Vijaya Bapineedu
Run time:  155 minutes
Release date:  9 May 1991

Gang Leader

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, SharadaDirector: A. R. Murugadoss
Writer: A. R. Murugadoss Run time:  176 minutes Release date: 20 September 2006

Stalin

Image: IMDb

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Bhanupriya, Sharada, J.V. Somayajulu Director: A. Kodandarami ReddyWriter: Jandhyala Run time:  107 minutes Release date: 23 October 1985

Vijetha

