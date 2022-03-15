Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 15, 2022
Chitrangada Singh's Bollywood journey
Bollywood debut
Chitrangada Singh made her Bollywood debut with Sudhir Mishra's 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Her performance garnered widespread recognition and praise
Following her debut, she appeared in the 2005 release Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow
Post debut
In 2008, she made a comeback as the lead alongside Sanjay Suri in the romantic comedy Sorry Bhai!, directed by Onir
Sorry Bhai!
Later, she appeared in Rohit Dhawan's Desi Boyz. She portrayed an economics teacher opposite Akshay Kumar
Desi Boyz
In 2012, she performed a dance number named Kafirana in the Shirish Kunder directorial Joker
Joker
She then starred with John Abraham in the film I, Me Aur Main. The film received mediocre to unfavourable reviews from critics
I, Me Aur Main
In 2015, she performed a special song called Aao Raja for the second time in Akshay Kumar's film Gabbar Is Back
Gabbar Is Back
In 2018, she starred in the Gauravv K. Chawla directorial Baazaar opposite Saif Ali Khan
Baazaar
She was last seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's 2021 film Bob Biswas, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics
Bob Biswas
