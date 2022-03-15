Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 15, 2022

Chitrangada Singh's Bollywood journey

Bollywood debut

Chitrangada Singh made her Bollywood debut with Sudhir Mishra's 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Her performance garnered widespread recognition and praise

Image: IMDb

Following her debut, she appeared in the 2005 release Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow

Image: IMDb

Post debut

In 2008, she made a comeback as the lead alongside Sanjay Suri in the romantic comedy Sorry Bhai!, directed by Onir

Image: IMDb

Sorry Bhai!

Later, she appeared in Rohit Dhawan's Desi Boyz. She portrayed an economics teacher opposite Akshay Kumar

Image: IMDb

Desi Boyz

In 2012, she performed a dance number named Kafirana in the Shirish Kunder directorial Joker

Joker

Image: IMDb

She then starred with John Abraham in the film I, Me Aur Main. The film received mediocre to unfavourable reviews from critics

I, Me Aur Main

Image: IMDb

In 2015, she performed a special song called Aao Raja for the second time in Akshay Kumar's film Gabbar Is Back

Gabbar Is Back

Image: IMDb

In 2018, she starred in the Gauravv K. Chawla directorial Baazaar opposite Saif Ali Khan

Baazaar

Image: IMDb

She was last seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's 2021 film Bob Biswas, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics

Bob Biswas

Image: IMDb

