​​Chris Evans' relationship history

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Chris Evans reportedly dated in early 2001 and also starred in two movies together

Jessica Biel

Image: Getty Images

The Captain America star dated Christina Ricci and the duo also attended the 2007 Met Gala together

Christina Ricci

Image: Getty Images

Chris and Sandra were first romantically linked in 2014. The actor had also referred to her as his childhood crush once

Sandra Bullock

Image: Getty Images

After working together in Gifted, the co-stars dated for a while although they eventually called it quits in March 2018

Jenny Slate

Image: Getty Images

Minka Kelly and Chris Evans sparked romance rumors in 2007 and later reports also suggested that they rekindled their relationship in 2012 but split after a year

Minka Kelly

Image: Getty Images

It was reported by US magazine in March 2015 that The Avengers’ star began dating Lily Collins after first meeting her at a Vanity Fair party

Lily Collins

Image: Getty Images

According to E!, the Twilight actress and Evans hit it off at a Hollywood club in March 2011 and the duo reportedly had "a lot of chemistry"

Ashley Greene

Image: Getty Images

Amy Smart and Chris Evans were spotted leaving a London club together in August 2010 though the duo never made anything official

Amy Smart

Image: Getty Images

Lily James

Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted getting cozy together in London in July 2020 but the duo never admitted to have dated each other

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans and Kate Bosworth were briefly linked after meeting on the set of 2000’s The Newcomers

Kate Bosworth

