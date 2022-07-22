Heading 3
Chris Evans' relationship history
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Biel and Chris Evans reportedly dated in early 2001 and also starred in two movies together
Jessica Biel
Image: Getty Images
The Captain America star dated Christina Ricci and the duo also attended the 2007 Met Gala together
Christina Ricci
Image: Getty Images
Chris and Sandra were first romantically linked in 2014. The actor had also referred to her as his childhood crush once
Sandra Bullock
Image: Getty Images
After working together in Gifted, the co-stars dated for a while although they eventually called it quits in March 2018
Jenny Slate
Image: Getty Images
Minka Kelly and Chris Evans sparked romance rumors in 2007 and later reports also suggested that they rekindled their relationship in 2012 but split after a year
Minka Kelly
Image: Getty Images
It was reported by US magazine in March 2015 that The Avengers’ star began dating Lily Collins after first meeting her at a Vanity Fair party
Lily Collins
Image: Getty Images
According to E!, the Twilight actress and Evans hit it off at a Hollywood club in March 2011 and the duo reportedly had "a lot of chemistry"
Ashley Greene
Image: Getty Images
Amy Smart and Chris Evans were spotted leaving a London club together in August 2010 though the duo never made anything official
Amy Smart
Image: Getty Images
Lily James
Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted getting cozy together in London in July 2020 but the duo never admitted to have dated each other
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans and Kate Bosworth were briefly linked after meeting on the set of 2000’s The Newcomers
Kate Bosworth
