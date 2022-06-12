Heading 3

Chris Evans' sweet moments with his dog

Itisha Arya

JUNE 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

"Just woke up to this pillow hog," the Knives Out star teased in May 2020 alongside an adorable close-up photo of his pup's snout

Cuddle Time

Image: Chris Evans Twitter

Evans honored his pet on International Dog Day in August 2019 by posting a sweet selfie of the pair cozying up together

A Celebration

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

The Knives Out actor shared a photo of Dodger lying on his chest, where he has the pup’s name tattooed

Furry Little Sidekick

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

This photo of Chris and Dodger is cuteness personified

Best Friend

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

"That's probably one of the purest relationships I have, so I'll never regret that tattoo,' Evans told Jimmy Kimmel in October 2020 about his Dodger ink

On his dog tattoo

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

Dodger snuggled with Chris for an adorable seflie

Cuddle Buddy

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

"Twins?" Evans captured a sweet snap of him and his canine side-by-side

Selfie Time

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

The Knives Out star celebrated National Rescue Dog Day in May 2022 with an adorable snap of him driving his car with Dodger resting on his shoulder

Travel Companions

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

The Captain America star surely shares an extremely strong bond with his dog

Best duo

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

Last year, Dodger underwent a hip replacement surgery and Chris did the most heartwarming thing. He surprised his pet by learning to sew and fixed his favourite stuff toy

Wholesome

