Chris Evans' sweet moments with his dog
Itisha Arya
JUNE 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
"Just woke up to this pillow hog," the Knives Out star teased in May 2020 alongside an adorable close-up photo of his pup's snout
Cuddle Time
Image: Chris Evans Twitter
Evans honored his pet on International Dog Day in August 2019 by posting a sweet selfie of the pair cozying up together
A Celebration
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
The Knives Out actor shared a photo of Dodger lying on his chest, where he has the pup’s name tattooed
Furry Little Sidekick
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
This photo of Chris and Dodger is cuteness personified
Best Friend
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
"That's probably one of the purest relationships I have, so I'll never regret that tattoo,' Evans told Jimmy Kimmel in October 2020 about his Dodger ink
On his dog tattoo
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
Dodger snuggled with Chris for an adorable seflie
Cuddle Buddy
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
"Twins?" Evans captured a sweet snap of him and his canine side-by-side
Selfie Time
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
The Knives Out star celebrated National Rescue Dog Day in May 2022 with an adorable snap of him driving his car with Dodger resting on his shoulder
Travel Companions
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
The Captain America star surely shares an extremely strong bond with his dog
Best duo
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
Last year, Dodger underwent a hip replacement surgery and Chris did the most heartwarming thing. He surprised his pet by learning to sew and fixed his favourite stuff toy
Wholesome
