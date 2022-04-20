Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth: Best parenting moments

Superhero camp

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

This adorable picture of Chris with his kids in superhero capes has all our hearts

Chris giving a sweet forehead kiss to his son is surely melting all our hearts

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Forehead kiss

This picture proves that there is nothing better than sleeping in your dad's arms

Sleepover buddies

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

We are not sure if Chris is showing his baking skills for daughter India’s birthday or just flexing his muscles. Whatever, it is, we are all for it

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Baking cake

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Chris making time for his kids even during tight scheduling in movie sets just proves how great a dad he is

Visiting sets

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Attending movie premieres are important but so is making late night snacks with your kids after

Late night snacks

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

The family who trains together definitely stays together

Training with kids

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Tristan making sure Chris gets his morning coffee is too adorable

Coffee run

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris hilariously captioned this adorable picture, "A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset."

Sunset with kids

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Everyday is definitely Father's Day when you have such an adorable family

Father's Day

