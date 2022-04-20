Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 20, 2022
Chris Hemsworth: Best parenting moments
Superhero camp
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
This adorable picture of Chris with his kids in superhero capes has all our hearts
Chris giving a sweet forehead kiss to his son is surely melting all our hearts
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Forehead kiss
This picture proves that there is nothing better than sleeping in your dad's arms
Sleepover buddies
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
We are not sure if Chris is showing his baking skills for daughter India’s birthday or just flexing his muscles. Whatever, it is, we are all for it
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Baking cake
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Chris making time for his kids even during tight scheduling in movie sets just proves how great a dad he is
Visiting sets
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Attending movie premieres are important but so is making late night snacks with your kids after
Late night snacks
Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram
The family who trains together definitely stays together
Training with kids
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Tristan making sure Chris gets his morning coffee is too adorable
Coffee run
Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram
Chris hilariously captioned this adorable picture, "A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset."
Sunset with kids
Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Everyday is definitely Father's Day when you have such an adorable family
Father's Day
