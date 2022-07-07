Heading 3

Chris Hemsworth's best dad moments

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris Hemsworth dressed up his twin boys into his MCU superhero Thor's costume and this photo of them posing in the outfits is beyond cute

Like Father Like Sons

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris gave a peek at his special parenting workout which involves his kids climbing all over him and this adorable click of his fun time with the kids is sweet

Parenting Workout

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris gave his fans a glimpse of the cute birthday cake that his kids made for him and it's sweet how the proud dad was flaunting it

Birthday with Kids

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris showcased his "side hustle" in one of his posts which was being a Pet detective for his son's cute pets

Pet Detective

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

There's nothing cooler than a family going on a dirt biking adventure and Chris Hemsworth's photo with his fam doing the same is beyond amazing

Dirt Biking

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris shared this sweet photo with one of his sons and shared their hilarious exchange as his little one told the Thor star he wants to be Superman when he grows up

Caped Superhero

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris never leaves a chance to appreciate his wife Elsa Pataky and this sweet photo of her with their kids was shared by him for a Mother's Day tribute

Wife Appreciation

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Nothing like being driven around town by your little one in their car and Chris certainly knows the joys of it which can be seen in this photo

Driving Around

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

A perfect family click for Christmas involves big smiles and this one with the Thor star and his family is adorable in every way

Christmas Click

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Given his hectic schedule due to work, Chris makes sure to spend time with his family and this vacation click showcases how spends time with them

Vacation Click

