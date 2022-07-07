Heading 3
Chris Hemsworth's best dad moments
Chris Hemsworth dressed up his twin boys into his MCU superhero Thor's costume and this photo of them posing in the outfits is beyond cute
Like Father Like Sons
Chris gave a peek at his special parenting workout which involves his kids climbing all over him and this adorable click of his fun time with the kids is sweet
Parenting Workout
Chris gave his fans a glimpse of the cute birthday cake that his kids made for him and it's sweet how the proud dad was flaunting it
Birthday with Kids
Chris showcased his "side hustle" in one of his posts which was being a Pet detective for his son's cute pets
Pet Detective
There's nothing cooler than a family going on a dirt biking adventure and Chris Hemsworth's photo with his fam doing the same is beyond amazing
Dirt Biking
Chris shared this sweet photo with one of his sons and shared their hilarious exchange as his little one told the Thor star he wants to be Superman when he grows up
Caped Superhero
Chris never leaves a chance to appreciate his wife Elsa Pataky and this sweet photo of her with their kids was shared by him for a Mother's Day tribute
Wife Appreciation
Nothing like being driven around town by your little one in their car and Chris certainly knows the joys of it which can be seen in this photo
Driving Around
A perfect family click for Christmas involves big smiles and this one with the Thor star and his family is adorable in every way
Christmas Click
Given his hectic schedule due to work, Chris makes sure to spend time with his family and this vacation click showcases how spends time with them
Vacation Click
