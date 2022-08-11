Heading 3

Chris Hemsworth's best shirtless photos

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 11, 2022

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris Hemsworth showed off his amazing sense of humour when he shared this photo of himself and wrote, "Pictures from the search party I organized to find my lost t-shirt."

The Lost Shirt

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Chris Hemsworth seemed to be teaching the world how to make the most of snow as he shared this photo saying it's time for "Snow baths" in 2022

Snow Baths

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

This picture of his from his Australian coast vacation with kids is beyond amazing. It looks like Chris works out on his vacations too

Vacation Body 

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

This black and white photo of Chris Hemsworth with his kid is beyond amazing as the father watches his little one skateboarding

Monochrome

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

This shirtless photo of the actor having a fun time surfing in the blue waters with his kid is beyond special as it captures him in. a Thor dad mode

Thor Dad

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

This amazing photo of Chris captures him flaunting his perfect physique as he enjoys his time on the beach with his furry friend

Beach Bumming

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

This photo of Chris showcasing his tone muscles as he works out in a picturesque location is beyond amazing and we can't get over his impressive stance

Working OUt

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

This photo of Chris Hemsworth enjoying a fun time in the bathtub with his kid was shared by wifey Elsa Pataky to celebrate Father's Day

Best Dad

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

This adorable shirtless selfie of Chris Hemsworth with his wife Elsa Pataky is cute and was shared by the model with the caption that said, "Best times with my love."

Selfie with Wifey

Image: Elsa Pataky Instagram

We love this photo of Chris and Elsa enjoying themselves on the beach and it's impossible not to notice the Thor star's perfect body in this one

Perfect Couple

