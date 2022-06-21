Heading 3

Chris Pratt’s Unknown Facts

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Not many know that before getting into acting, Chris Pratt worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in Hawaii

Shrimp Restaurant

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt was once homeless and lived in a van. The actor spoke about the same and told The Independent, "It’s a pretty awesome place to be homeless”

Van Life

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt was a male stripper and performed at gigs when he was 18 years old. The actor reportedly performed at birthdays and bachelorette parties

Stripper

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt took up a lot of odd jobs before getting his big break into acting and one of them also included being a doo-to-door salesman

Salesman

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt met his first wife on the movie set Take Me Home Tonight. The duo got married after a year, following her divorce from ex-husband Ben Indra

Anna Faris

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt's character wasn't supposed to be a regular one on Parks and Recreation but because of his talent, Andy Dwyer became a main character to feature in seven seasons

Parks and Recreation

Image: Getty Images

After dating Katherine Schwarzenegger for a year after his split from ex-wife Anna Faris, the actor tied the knot with Katherine in 2019

Second Wife

Image: Getty Images

Director James Gunn had also considered actor Glenn Howerton for the role of Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy but eventually, Pratt was finalised for it

MCU Role

Image: Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Chris Pratt shares son Jack with former wife Anna Faris. He is also a father to daughters Lyla and Eloise with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Kids

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt purposefully gained weight for his role as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. The actor thought it worked better for physical comedy

Weight Gain

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kylie and Kendall Jenner Sibling moments

Click Here