Chris Pratt’s Unknown Facts

Image: Getty Images
Not many know that before getting into acting, Chris Pratt worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. in Hawaii
Shrimp Restaurant
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt was once homeless and lived in a van. The actor spoke about the same and told The Independent, "It’s a pretty awesome place to be homeless”
Van Life
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt was a male stripper and performed at gigs when he was 18 years old. The actor reportedly performed at birthdays and bachelorette parties
Stripper
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt took up a lot of odd jobs before getting his big break into acting and one of them also included being a doo-to-door salesman
Salesman
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt met his first wife on the movie set Take Me Home Tonight. The duo got married after a year, following her divorce from ex-husband Ben Indra
Anna Faris
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt's character wasn't supposed to be a regular one on Parks and Recreation but because of his talent, Andy Dwyer became a main character to feature in seven seasons
Parks and Recreation
Image: Getty Images
After dating Katherine Schwarzenegger for a year after his split from ex-wife Anna Faris, the actor tied the knot with Katherine in 2019
Second Wife
Image: Getty Images
Director James Gunn had also considered actor Glenn Howerton for the role of Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy but eventually, Pratt was finalised for it
MCU Role
Image: Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram
Chris Pratt shares son Jack with former wife Anna Faris. He is also a father to daughters Lyla and Eloise with Katherine Schwarzenegger
Kids
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt purposefully gained weight for his role as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. The actor thought it worked better for physical comedy
Weight Gain
