Christian Bale: Unknown facts

JULY 06, 2022

Christian's first acting gig was a commercial for a fabric softener in 1982, long before he became the famous method actor that he is known as today

Acting Job

Apart from acting in films, Bale has also acted on stage and starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in the West End play The Nerd in 1984

Stage Debut

Christian Bale had also auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron's Titanic but eventually lost it to Leonardo DiCaprio

Titanic

Christian had auditioned for the role of Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean but the role was later bagged by Orlando Bloom

Pirates of the Caribbean

Christian Bale lost 63 pounds for his role in the film and to achieve the same, the actor ate a can of tuna and one apple per day

The Machinist

After starring in three films as Batman, Christian Bale recently maintained that he would return to the role only if Christopher Nolan decides to direct it

Batman

Christian Bale took inspiration from Nicolas Cage's Vampire King performance to prepare for his role as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho

American Psycho

Christian Bale is married to wife Sandra Sibi Blazic since 2000. The couple also share two children together

Family

Christian Bale was picked by Steven Spielberg for the Empire of the Sun role after 4,000 kids auditioned for the role

Steven Spielberg

Following his Little Women role, fans of the actor known as Baleheads formed a fan club site online to celebrate the actor's work

Fan Club

