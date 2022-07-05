Heading 3
Christian Bale: Unknown facts
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 06, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Christian's first acting gig was a commercial for a fabric softener in 1982, long before he became the famous method actor that he is known as today
Acting Job
Image: Getty Images
Apart from acting in films, Bale has also acted on stage and starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in the West End play The Nerd in 1984
Stage Debut
Image: Getty Images
Christian Bale had also auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron's Titanic but eventually lost it to Leonardo DiCaprio
Titanic
Image: Getty Images
Christian had auditioned for the role of Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean but the role was later bagged by Orlando Bloom
Pirates of the Caribbean
Image: Getty Images
Christian Bale lost 63 pounds for his role in the film and to achieve the same, the actor ate a can of tuna and one apple per day
The Machinist
Image: Getty Images
After starring in three films as Batman, Christian Bale recently maintained that he would return to the role only if Christopher Nolan decides to direct it
Batman
Image: Getty Images
Christian Bale took inspiration from Nicolas Cage's Vampire King performance to prepare for his role as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho
American Psycho
Image: Getty Images
Christian Bale is married to wife Sandra Sibi Blazic since 2000. The couple also share two children together
Family
Image: Getty Images
Christian Bale was picked by Steven Spielberg for the Empire of the Sun role after 4,000 kids auditioned for the role
Steven Spielberg
Image: Getty Images
Following his Little Women role, fans of the actor known as Baleheads formed a fan club site online to celebrate the actor's work
Fan Club
