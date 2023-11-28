Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 28, 2023
Christmas Rom-Coms
Set in London during Christmas, this film follows various interconnected characters dealing with love in its many forms
Love Actually
Two women, one from Los Angeles and the other from England, swap homes for the holidays in a spontaneous decision to escape their troubled love lives
The Holiday
A chance encounter during the Christmas season in New York City leads to a magical connection between two strangers
Serendipity
A couple, played by Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, whose exotic holiday plans fall through end up having to visit all four of their divorced parents' households in one day
Four Christmases
Sarah Jessica Parker plays a woman meeting her boyfriend's family over Christmas. The family dynamics and a free-spirited sister add unexpected twists to her visit, complicating her relationship
The Family Stone
In this feel-good holiday movie, a duchess and a commoner switch lives after they discover they look identical
The Princess Switch
The heartwarming story about a woman who saves a man from an oncoming train during the holiday season. She then pretends to be his fiancée, only to find herself falling for his brother
While You Were Sleeping
This is a romantic comedy film that brings together the elements of Christmas and online dating, combining humor, romance, and holiday cheer
Love Hard
A Christmas Prince
A young journalist is sent abroad to get the scoop on a playboy prince set to become king, she infiltrates the palace, she discovers more than just a story, finding love in an unexpected place
A group of college friends reunited for the Christmas holidays, and amidst the celebrations, old romantic feelings and tensions resurface, leading to unexpected twists and turns
The Best Man Holiday
The story is about Emilia Clarke whose life takes a turn when she meets a charming man who encourages her to embrace life and the spirit of the holiday season
Last Christmas
