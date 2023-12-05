Heading 3
DECEMBER 05, 2023
Christmas themed books to read
Join Ebenezer Scrooge on a transformative journey as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas in this timeless classic
A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens
Image: Pexels
Embark on a magical train ride to the North Pole in this enchanting tale that captures the wonder and spirit of Christmas
The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg
Image: Pexels
O. Henry's poignant story about selfless love and sacrifice during the holiday season remains a touching and enduring Christmas classic
The Gift of the Magi, O. Henry
Image: Pexels
Dr. Seuss's whimsical tale of the Grinch's heartwarming transformation is a must-read for both children and adults during the festive season
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss
Image: Pexels
Follow the March sisters through the trials and joys of life, with a significant portion of the novel set against the backdrop of Christmas
Little Women, Louisa May Alcott
Image: Instagram- penguinclassics
A collection of humorous essays by David Sedaris that explores the absurdities and delights of the holiday season with his signature wit
Holidays on Ice, David Sedaris
Image: Pexels
A humorous take on the chaos that can ensue when a family decides to skip the traditional holiday festivities, written by the master of legal thrillers
Skipping Christmas, John Grisham
Image: Pexels
Join the famous detective Hercule Poirot as he solves a Christmastime murder in this gripping and festive mystery novel
Hercule Poirot's Christmas, Agatha Christie
Image: Pexels
Join the chaos as the Herdmans, the worst kids in the history of the world, take over the annual Christmas pageant in this heartwarming and hilarious tale
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Barbara Robinson
Image: Pexels
Delight in the enchanting letters and illustrations that J.R.R. Tolkien created for his children, depicting the adventures of Father Christmas and his companions
Letters from Father Christmas, J.R.R. Tolkien
Image: Pexels
