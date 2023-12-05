Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Christmas themed books to read 

Join Ebenezer Scrooge on a transformative journey as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas in this timeless classic

A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens

Image: Pexels

Embark on a magical train ride to the North Pole in this enchanting tale that captures the wonder and spirit of Christmas

The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg

Image: Pexels

O. Henry's poignant story about selfless love and sacrifice during the holiday season remains a touching and enduring Christmas classic

The Gift of the Magi, O. Henry

Image: Pexels

Dr. Seuss's whimsical tale of the Grinch's heartwarming transformation is a must-read for both children and adults during the festive season

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss

Image: Pexels

Follow the March sisters through the trials and joys of life, with a significant portion of the novel set against the backdrop of Christmas

Little Women, Louisa May Alcott

Image: Instagram- penguinclassics

A collection of humorous essays by David Sedaris that explores the absurdities and delights of the holiday season with his signature wit

Holidays on Ice, David Sedaris

Image: Pexels

A humorous take on the chaos that can ensue when a family decides to skip the traditional holiday festivities, written by the master of legal thrillers

Skipping Christmas, John Grisham

Image: Pexels

Join the famous detective Hercule Poirot as he solves a Christmastime murder in this gripping and festive mystery novel

Hercule Poirot's Christmas, Agatha Christie

Image: Pexels

Join the chaos as the Herdmans, the worst kids in the history of the world, take over the annual Christmas pageant in this heartwarming and hilarious tale

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Barbara Robinson

Image: Pexels

Delight in the enchanting letters and illustrations that J.R.R. Tolkien created for his children, depicting the adventures of Father Christmas and his companions

Letters from Father Christmas, J.R.R. Tolkien

Image: Pexels

