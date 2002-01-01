Christopher Nolan’s 10 Highest-Grossing Films

The epic conclusion to Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises delivers a gritty, intense finale where Bruce Wayne must come out of retirement to face the ruthless Bane and save Gotham City
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (USD 1.08 billion)
Often regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, The Dark Knight features Heath Ledger’s legendary portrayal of the Joker wreaking havoc on Gotham
The Dark Knight, 2008 (USD 1.01 billion)
Nolan’s latest blockbuster is a gripping historical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, featuring jaw-dropping practical effects and a career-defining performance by Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer, 2023 (USD 953 million)
A mind-bending sci-fi heist film, Inception follows Leonardo DiCaprio as he leads a team that invades dreams to plant ideas, renowned for its complex narrative layers and iconic visuals
Inception, 2010 (USD 839 million)
This space epic follows Matthew McConaughey’s character on a mission to save humanity by venturing through a wormhole to explore distant worlds
Interstellar, 2014 (USD 731 million)
A tense World War II survival story told from land, sea, and air perspectives, Dunkirk is Nolan’s masterclass in suspense, scale, and storytelling through minimal dialogue
Dunkirk, 2017 (USD 530 million)
Nolan rebooted Batman with Batman Begins, grounding the character in gritty realism and psychological depth
Batman Begins, 2005 (USD 375 million)
An ambitious, time-twisting espionage thriller, Tenet follows a protagonist who must manipulate time to prevent a global catastrophe
Tenet, 2020 (USD 365 million)
Insomnia, Nolan’s only film he didn’t write, is a moody thriller starring Al Pacino as a detective battling guilt and sleeplessness while investigating a murder in Alaska
Insomnia, 2002 (USD 113 million)
Two rival magicians, played by Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, engage in a dangerous game of one-upmanship, with obsession and sacrifice at the heart of their rivalry in The Prestige