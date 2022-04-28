Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 28, 2022
CinemaCon: Exciting announcements
Batman 2
Image: Getty Images
The Batman 2 is happening with Matt Reeves returning as director and Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader
Sony teased a third Venom movie. It was the briefest of teases: just the pic’s logo in a closing sizzle reel. Though no talent attachments were revealed, Tom Hardy is expected to return
Image: Marvel Instagram
Venom 3
While there were no details given, nor talent attached, there will be a sequel coming to Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Ghostbusters 4
Image: Ghostbusters Instagram
The first look of Margot Robbie from Barbie has also been released which features the actress in a pink convertible. The movie will be released on July 21, 2023
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures Instagram
Barbie
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures Instagram
The first trailer for Don't Worry Darling premiered for audiences at CinemaCon. The psychological thriller is a movie by Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles
Don't Worry Darling
Image: Getty Images
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was in attendance for the event as he spoke about his first superhero venture alongside Noah Centineo ahead of the trailer preview at the event
Black Adam
Image: Getty Images
While Ezra Miller has been in the headlines following his recent arrest, the CinemaCon event had the film's new footage focused less on Miller and put the spotlight on Michael Keaton
The Flash
Image: Getty Images
The sequel is finally expected to debut in theaters next spring, and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel and a few seconds of footage was revealed at the event
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Image: Getty Images
The latest footage from the movie debuted at the event and Helen Mirren made an appearance as she spoke about her DC debut and called it the "most wonderful crazy family."
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Image: Getty Images
Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was announced as Marvel's latest superhero at CinemaCon. The singer will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie
Bad Bunny as El Muerto
