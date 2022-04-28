Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 28, 2022

Heading 3

CinemaCon: Exciting announcements

Batman 2

Image: Getty Images

The Batman 2 is happening with Matt Reeves returning as director and Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader

Sony teased a third Venom movie. It was the briefest of teases: just the pic’s logo in a closing sizzle reel. Though no talent attachments were revealed, Tom Hardy is expected to return

Image: Marvel Instagram

Venom 3

While there were no details given, nor talent attached, there will be a sequel coming to Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters 4

Image: Ghostbusters Instagram

The first look of Margot Robbie from Barbie has also been released which features the actress in a pink convertible. The movie will be released on July 21, 2023

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures Instagram

Barbie

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures Instagram

The first trailer for Don't Worry Darling premiered for audiences at CinemaCon. The psychological thriller is a movie by Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Don't Worry Darling

Image: Getty Images

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was in attendance for the event as he spoke about his first superhero venture alongside Noah Centineo ahead of the trailer preview at the event

Black Adam

Image: Getty Images

While Ezra Miller has been in the headlines following his recent arrest, the CinemaCon event had the film's new footage focused less on Miller and put the spotlight on Michael Keaton

The Flash

Image: Getty Images

The sequel is finally expected to debut in theaters next spring, and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel and a few seconds of footage was revealed at the event

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Image: Getty Images

The latest footage from the movie debuted at the event and Helen Mirren made an appearance as she spoke about her DC debut and called it the "most wonderful crazy family."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Image: Getty Images

Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was announced as Marvel's latest superhero at CinemaCon. The singer will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie

Bad Bunny as El Muerto

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Coachella 2022 best moments

Click Here