Cinematic Timelines of YRF Spy Movies

It is the most successful cinematic Universe in India that features the three iconic spies of Indian cinema together - Tiger, Kabir & Pathaan. Take a look at the release timelines of all Spy Universe movies
YRF Spy Universe
In 2012, Ek Tha Tiger featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif released and became the first-ever movie of YRF Spy Universe. However, it was planned as a standalone movie
2012
5 years later, Salman Khan returned as Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai
2017
In the year 2019, YRF introduced the film War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. As this movie hit the screens, the seed of the Spy Universe was sown within the premises of YRF office
2019
Last year, Shah Rukh Khan too entered this enigmatic movie Universe with Pathaan and the audience saw the first-ever crossover between Tiger & Pathaan
2023
In the same year, Salman Khan also took his Spy franchise forward with Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma
2023
And now, YRF has announced the next Spy Universe movie, War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will star Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead. It is announced to be released in 2025
2025
YRF has also planned its first-ever female-led Spy film. The untitled action drama will be spearheaded by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. It is expected to be released in 2025
2025
2026
Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are teaming up again to bring the sequel to Pathaan. As per reports, Pathaan 2 will go on the floors by December 2024 and might release in 2026
And then comes the time for Tiger VS Pathaan. It is undoubtedly the most hyped movie of Spy Universe as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen opposite each other after a very long time