FEB 02, 2023
Citadel: Samantha steps into Bollywood
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading actresses in the South, and now the diva has decided to expand her horizons.
Proving your mettle
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She has recently signed her first Bollywood project, Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan, and the movie buffs are super thrilled.
Bollywood debut
The show is the Hindi adaptation of the International series of the same name, which was created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A remake
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Earlier, it was believed that the Yashoda actress has opted out of the venture due to her health condition.
Rumor mills
Nevertheless, the makers have now made an official announcement that Samantha is indeed a part of the show.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The official announcement
The protagonists will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences as a part of their roles, requiring a special set of skills.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
High on adrenaline rush
If the reports are to be believed, the Citadel team has a Hollywood stunt director on board the team.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Hollywood stunt director
While much is not known about her role in the drama, movie buffs are super thrilled about her Bollywood debut.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Under wraps
Aside from this, Samantha has also signed her first Hollywood venture, Philip John's directorial Arrangement of Love.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Ticket to Hollywood
She plays a Tamil bisexual woman, who runs her own detective agency in the movie.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Exploring sexuality
