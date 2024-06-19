Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 19, 2024

Clash Alert: Pushpa 2 VS Vicky Kaushal film


The much-awaited Telugu movie Pushpa 2 has finally announced it's new release date after reports of postponement circulating on the social media 

 Pushpa 2

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

The Allu Arjun starrer mass-action drama Pushpa 2 was earlier planned to release on August 15 

 Earlier Release Date 

Video: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

However, the team has to push the release date further as the shoot has yet to be completed 

Video: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

Postponed

The Sukumar-directed movie is now releasing on December 6th, 2024 

New Release Date 

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

Pushpa 2 is now clashing with Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited movie, Chhava 

 Clash Alert 

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

Chhava is a period drama that is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Laxman Utekar is helming the movie 

Chhava 

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in both the movies - Pushpa 2 and Chhava 

Common Factor

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

There are chances that Chhava makers might think of changing the release date since Pushpa 2 carries a huge box office potential and buzz among moviegoers 

Will Chhava Change its date? 

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

Post Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has a movie each with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the icon star has yet to decide on his immediate next project 

 Allu Arjun’s Next? 

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal’s Next? 

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bad Newz. Post the release of Chhava; the actor will begin the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War 

