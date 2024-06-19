Heading 3
JUNE 19, 2024
Clash Alert: Pushpa 2 VS Vicky Kaushal film
The much-awaited Telugu movie Pushpa 2 has finally announced it's new release date after reports of postponement circulating on the social media
Pushpa 2
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
The Allu Arjun starrer mass-action drama Pushpa 2 was earlier planned to release on August 15
Earlier Release Date
Video: Allu Arjun's Instagram
However, the team has to push the release date further as the shoot has yet to be completed
Video: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Postponed
The Sukumar-directed movie is now releasing on December 6th, 2024
New Release Date
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Pushpa 2 is now clashing with Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited movie, Chhava
Clash Alert
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Chhava is a period drama that is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Laxman Utekar is helming the movie
Chhava
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in both the movies - Pushpa 2 and Chhava
Common Factor
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
There are chances that Chhava makers might think of changing the release date since Pushpa 2 carries a huge box office potential and buzz among moviegoers
Will Chhava Change its date?
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Post Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has a movie each with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the icon star has yet to decide on his immediate next project
Allu Arjun’s Next?
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal’s Next?
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bad Newz. Post the release of Chhava; the actor will begin the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War
