Sampriti

APR 13, 2022

Up & Close with Alia Bhatt

Favourite co-star

Image: IMDb

The actress expressed that though she doesn’t like comparing her co-stars, if she had to choose, it would be Shah Rukh Khan

Toughest role

Image: IMDb

She revealed that for her, her character in Udta Punjab was the hardest till date. She also hinted that her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi might be a harder one

Alia is a proud cat person and has 3 furry babies - Edward, Pikka and Sheeba. For her, they are her family

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s cats

Alia Bhatt is a wanderlust soul. Her bucket list includes traveling to new destinations such as North Pole, New Zealand. She also added that she wants to win an oscar

Bucket list

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She confessed that the toughest part of being in the industry is to constantly stay positive and not be bogged down by the challenges thrown at you

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Hardest part of Bollywood

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She was in a dilemma with this question as she had many favourite people. So she went with an animal and said it’s Edward

Favourite person

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is a foodie. Her favourite dishes are dal chawal, dahi chawal, pizza, moong dal halwa, aloo and bhindi

Favourite food

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For Alia, the most memorable day was the day she received her Filmfare Award. Moreover, Ranbir had also received his Filmfare Award and the two shared a moment on stage

Best day of 2019

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia has not one but two favourite songs. She loves old songs and her dearest songs are ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla’

Favourite song

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia confessed that she doesn’t read often but she is trying to build a habit of reading. Her favourite book is one that really broke her heart. It is ‘When Breath Becomes Air’

Favourite Book

