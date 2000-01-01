Favourite co-star
Image: IMDb
The actress expressed that though she doesn’t like comparing her co-stars, if she had to choose, it would be Shah Rukh Khan
Toughest role
Image: IMDb
She revealed that for her, her character in Udta Punjab was the hardest till date. She also hinted that her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi might be a harder one
Alia is a proud cat person and has 3 furry babies - Edward, Pikka and Sheeba. For her, they are her family
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s cats
Alia Bhatt is a wanderlust soul. Her bucket list includes traveling to new destinations such as North Pole, New Zealand. She also added that she wants to win an oscar
Bucket list
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She confessed that the toughest part of being in the industry is to constantly stay positive and not be bogged down by the challenges thrown at you
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Hardest part of Bollywood
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She was in a dilemma with this question as she had many favourite people. So she went with an animal and said it’s Edward
Favourite person
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is a foodie. Her favourite dishes are dal chawal, dahi chawal, pizza, moong dal halwa, aloo and bhindi
Favourite food
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For Alia, the most memorable day was the day she received her Filmfare Award. Moreover, Ranbir had also received his Filmfare Award and the two shared a moment on stage
Best day of 2019
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia has not one but two favourite songs. She loves old songs and her dearest songs are ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla’
Favourite song
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia confessed that she doesn’t read often but she is trying to build a habit of reading. Her favourite book is one that really broke her heart. It is ‘When Breath Becomes Air’
Favourite Book
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: When Alia Bhatt bonded with Kapoors