Entertainment

Prerna Verma

APR 05, 2022

Heading 3

Closer look at Alia Bhatt’s favourites

Favourite food

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s favourite food is Poha and French fries

Favourite leisure activity

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a hardworking actress. She works round the clock, hence it goes without saying that she loves sleeping the most

Alia Bhatt loves to read and currently, her favourite reads include Will by Will Smith and Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Favourite reads

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in every colour she wears. But her favourite colour is white

Favourite colour

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s favourite actors include her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Allu Arjun

Video: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Favourite actors

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

In an interview with Elle, Alia Bhatt had revealed that Sonam Kapoor is her favourite beauty icon because she keeps up with trends

Favourite beauty icons

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt in an interview with MensXP revealed that her current favourite cricketer is Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli is her all-time favourite

Current favourite cricketer

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared that she loves watching the popular US sitcom FRIENDS and whenever she watches that it is the funniest day of her life

Funniest day in life

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt believes in staying fit and her mantra is to work hard

Fitness Mantra

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that her worst nightmare is being in a Tsunami

Worst Nightmare

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s cute selfies

Click Here