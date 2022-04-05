Entertainment
Prerna Verma
APR 05, 2022
Closer look at Alia Bhatt’s favourites
Favourite food
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s favourite food is Poha and French fries
Favourite leisure activity
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt is a hardworking actress. She works round the clock, hence it goes without saying that she loves sleeping the most
Alia Bhatt loves to read and currently, her favourite reads include Will by Will Smith and Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Favourite reads
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in every colour she wears. But her favourite colour is white
Favourite colour
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s favourite actors include her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Allu Arjun
Video: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Favourite actors
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
In an interview with Elle, Alia Bhatt had revealed that Sonam Kapoor is her favourite beauty icon because she keeps up with trends
Favourite beauty icons
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt in an interview with MensXP revealed that her current favourite cricketer is Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli is her all-time favourite
Current favourite cricketer
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt shared that she loves watching the popular US sitcom FRIENDS and whenever she watches that it is the funniest day of her life
Funniest day in life
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt believes in staying fit and her mantra is to work hard
Fitness Mantra
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that her worst nightmare is being in a Tsunami
Worst Nightmare
