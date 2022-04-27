Entertainment

 Surabhi Redkar

April 27, 2022

Coachella 2022 best moments 

Harry Styles and Lizzo

Image: Lizzo Instagram

The closing weekend of Coachella 2022 saw Harry Styles bringing a surprise guest on the stage as Lizzo joined him for a brilliant performance of a One Direction song

K-pop band aespa, which consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning made their Coachella debut this year with an electrifying performance

Image: Getty Images

aespa's debut

Billie Eilish's unexpected performance alongside Paramore's Hayley Williams turned out to be a major surprise for fans attending the festival this year

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber who wasn't scheduled to perform at Coachella left attendees at the festival surprised as he took the stage to perform Peaches with Daniel Caesar

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber's surprise act

Image: Shania Twain Instagram

Another major surprise dropped by Harry Styles during his Coachella debut was his performance with Shania Twain

Harry Styles and Shania Twain

Image: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Like every year, Vanessa Hudgens continued to give fashion goals with this year's looks at the Coachella festival as well

Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Fashion

Image: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion debuted new track during her Coachella performance which is seemingly aimed at rapper Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion's new song

Image: Getty Images

The Weeknd who replaced Kanye West after the rapper pulled out of Coachella 2022 made sure to give a nod to the rapper by performing on their Donda track Hurricane

The Weeknd's Kanye West nod

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles, DJ Matoma, Måneskin and more artists showed their support for Ukraine during their performances with special gestures

Support for Ukraine

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat's performance from the first Coachella weekend left fans impressed as the singer not only managed to multiple costume changes but also had an amazing choreography

Doja Cat's choreography

