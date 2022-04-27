Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 27, 2022
Coachella 2022 best moments
Harry Styles and Lizzo
Image: Lizzo Instagram
The closing weekend of Coachella 2022 saw Harry Styles bringing a surprise guest on the stage as Lizzo joined him for a brilliant performance of a One Direction song
K-pop band aespa, which consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning made their Coachella debut this year with an electrifying performance
Image: Getty Images
aespa's debut
Billie Eilish's unexpected performance alongside Paramore's Hayley Williams turned out to be a major surprise for fans attending the festival this year
Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber who wasn't scheduled to perform at Coachella left attendees at the festival surprised as he took the stage to perform Peaches with Daniel Caesar
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber's surprise act
Image: Shania Twain Instagram
Another major surprise dropped by Harry Styles during his Coachella debut was his performance with Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Image: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Like every year, Vanessa Hudgens continued to give fashion goals with this year's looks at the Coachella festival as well
Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion debuted new track during her Coachella performance which is seemingly aimed at rapper Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion's new song
Image: Getty Images
The Weeknd who replaced Kanye West after the rapper pulled out of Coachella 2022 made sure to give a nod to the rapper by performing on their Donda track Hurricane
The Weeknd's Kanye West nod
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles, DJ Matoma, Måneskin and more artists showed their support for Ukraine during their performances with special gestures
Support for Ukraine
Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat's performance from the first Coachella weekend left fans impressed as the singer not only managed to multiple costume changes but also had an amazing choreography
Doja Cat's choreography
