Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 20, 2022

Coachella 2022 performances

Harry Styles

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles made his Coachella debut this year as he was among the headliners for the 2022 festival. The singer performed his biggest hits as well as two unreleased songs

The 20-year-old singer was also a headliner at the festival and left fans electrified with her performance as she belted out her biggest hits including Lovely with DJ Khaled

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Megan Thee Stallion was also among the artists who made their debut at Coachella this year. She performed live renditions of her WAP, Body and Eat It among her popular tracks

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber joined Daniel Caesar for a surprise performance at Coachella as the duo hit the stage with the live rendition of Peaches

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Doja Cat

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat also delivered a stunning performance at this year's Coachella as she brought on stage Tyga and Rico Nasty for her live performance

Image: Getty Images

The Weeknd who replaced Kanye West at Coachella 2022 gave a nod to the rapper by performing their 2021 track Hurricane at the event

The Weeknd

Image: Getty Images

Swedish House Mafia were also among the artists assigned to close the festival with their electrifying beats and they did exactly that by getting the crowds swaying to their music

Swedish House Mafia

Image: Getty Images

Finneas performed live his song from the Pixar film Turning Red, titled Nobody Like U for the first time at the Coachella music festival

Finneas

Image: Getty Images

Post Malone joined 21 Savage to perform at Coachella 2022. The singer reportedly also smashed a guitar during the performance

Post Malone

Image: Getty Images

Karol G who was also a debutante at Coachella this year included surprise guests in her setlist including Becky G and Tiesto who joined her on stage

Karol G

