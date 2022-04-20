Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 20, 2022
Coachella 2022 performances
Harry Styles
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles made his Coachella debut this year as he was among the headliners for the 2022 festival. The singer performed his biggest hits as well as two unreleased songs
The 20-year-old singer was also a headliner at the festival and left fans electrified with her performance as she belted out her biggest hits including Lovely with DJ Khaled
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Megan Thee Stallion was also among the artists who made their debut at Coachella this year. She performed live renditions of her WAP, Body and Eat It among her popular tracks
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber joined Daniel Caesar for a surprise performance at Coachella as the duo hit the stage with the live rendition of Peaches
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber
Doja Cat
Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat also delivered a stunning performance at this year's Coachella as she brought on stage Tyga and Rico Nasty for her live performance
Image: Getty Images
The Weeknd who replaced Kanye West at Coachella 2022 gave a nod to the rapper by performing their 2021 track Hurricane at the event
The Weeknd
Image: Getty Images
Swedish House Mafia were also among the artists assigned to close the festival with their electrifying beats and they did exactly that by getting the crowds swaying to their music
Swedish House Mafia
Image: Getty Images
Finneas performed live his song from the Pixar film Turning Red, titled Nobody Like U for the first time at the Coachella music festival
Finneas
Image: Getty Images
Post Malone joined 21 Savage to perform at Coachella 2022. The singer reportedly also smashed a guitar during the performance
Post Malone
Image: Getty Images
Karol G who was also a debutante at Coachella this year included surprise guests in her setlist including Becky G and Tiesto who joined her on stage
Karol G
