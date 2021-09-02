Coffee is Shanaya Kapoor's bae: Here’s Proof


Sep
02 2021

Shanaya Kapoor believes that coffee is a form of self love and she certainly cannot get through her day without a glass of it

Shanaya has no idea what a day without coffee feels like since she never skips the beverage. She posted a video proving the same

She gave us a glimpse of her Sunday mornings which included a glass of iced coffee as an integral part of it

Shanaya posted yet another picture portraying her Sunday which included a glass of iced coffee, skin care and a book to snuggle in bed with

She posted a silhouette of herself posing with her coffee mug as she gets through the day

She also posted a rather aesthetic video of her iced coffee that made us want to make one for ourselves right away

Another picture of Shanaya’s perfect Sunday where she is snuggled in bed with her socks, iced coffee and a movie

Shanaya posted a glimpse of how she got through her quarantine by making her own coffee each day

Shanaya is seen having the time of her life in Paris on a chilly day with some snuggles and hot coffee

She is seen enjoying yet another cup of iced coffee and a dessert at the Anti-Bitch Club in Los Angeles

