Heading 3
Cole & Dylan Sprouse: Best clicks
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody left everyone in love with Cole and Dylan Sprouse and this throwback photo of the duo from the same is beyond cute
Suite Life
Image: Getty Images
The twins are surely the dapper duo whenever they step out and this red carpet click of them together is proof of that
Dapper Duo
Image: Getty Images
For anyone who watched Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, this trio of Cole, Dylan and Ashley Tisdale will always remain special
With Ashley Tisdale
Image: Getty Images
This adorable red carpet photo of Cole and Dylan Sprouse from their childhood as they twinned in suits is one of their sweetest clicks
Twinning in Suits
Image: Getty Images
Dylan and Cole Sprouse have certainly grown up to be style icons and this photo of the duo looking all stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party shows that
Style on Point
Image: Getty Images
The Sprouse twins surely love attending fun events together and the duo seemed rather delighted when they attended a gaming convention in 2017
Gaming Convention
Image: Getty Images
This adorable photo of Cole and Dylan from their Disney days is beyond cute given the goofy expression Cole can be seen giving in it
Goofy Throwback
Image: Getty Images
Dylan and Cole Sprouse posed for a dramatic snap as the duo attended Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones premiere in 2002
Star Wars Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Dylan and Cole are supportive of each other's careers and it's sweet how Dylan cheered for his brother during the Moonshot premiere in March 2022
Supportive Bros
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing warmer than seeing a sweet moment like this when Dylan and Cole shared a hug on the red carpet
Red Carpet Hugs
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard New doc reveals