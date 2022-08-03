Heading 3

​​Cole & Dylan Sprouse: Best clicks

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody left everyone in love with Cole and Dylan Sprouse and this throwback photo of the duo from the same is beyond cute

Suite Life

Image: Getty Images

The twins are surely the dapper duo whenever they step out and this red carpet click of them together is proof of that

Dapper Duo

Image: Getty Images

For anyone who watched Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, this trio of Cole, Dylan and Ashley Tisdale will always remain special

With Ashley Tisdale

Image: Getty Images 

This adorable red carpet photo of Cole and Dylan Sprouse from their childhood as they twinned in suits is one of their sweetest clicks

Twinning in Suits

Image: Getty Images

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have certainly grown up to be style icons and this photo of the duo looking all stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party shows that

Style on Point

Image: Getty Images

The Sprouse twins surely love attending fun events together and the duo seemed rather delighted when they attended a gaming convention in 2017

Gaming Convention

Image: Getty Images

This adorable photo of Cole and Dylan from their Disney days is beyond cute given the goofy expression Cole can be seen giving in it

Goofy Throwback

Image: Getty Images

Dylan and Cole Sprouse posed for a dramatic snap as the duo attended Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones premiere in 2002

Star Wars Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Dylan and Cole are supportive of each other's careers and it's sweet how Dylan cheered for his brother during the Moonshot premiere in March 2022

Supportive Bros 

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing warmer than seeing a sweet moment like this when Dylan and Cole shared a hug on the red carpet

Red Carpet Hugs

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard New doc reveals

Click Here