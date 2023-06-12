Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

lifestyle

JUNE 12, 2023

Colors that induce positive feelings 

White reflects simplicity, purity, and cleanliness. If you desire to feel safe, you should reach out to some whites 

White 

Image : Pexels

This color should not come off as a surprise to anyone! Red symbolizes passion, love, courage, and excitement. If your life is mundane, try to incorporate some excitement with the color red

Image : Pexels

 Red 

If you wish to get in touch with your soft and reserved side, pink is your color 

Pink 

Image : Pexels

Is your life lacking some mystery and glamor? Purple is the solution to your problem

Purple 

Image : Pexels

Blue 

Image : Pexels

Blue is a versatile color. It resonates with wisdom, hope, reason, and peace thus inducing positivity 

Image : Pexels

Yellow 

The color yellow is known for invoking hope and joy. If you are feeling dejected or upset get your share of sunshine now 

Orange is associated with warmth, kindness, and joy! Make some positive changes in life with the introduction of the color orange 

Orange 

Image : Pexels

Green 

Image : Pexels

If you are keen to experience some freshness and growth in your life, green should be your companion 

Image : Pexels

Teal is symbolic of clarity of thought and open communication while relishing individuality 

Teal 

Image : Pexels

Bright peach color boosts vitality, energy, and playfulness while encouraging an individual to perform better 

 Peach 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here