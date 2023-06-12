Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
Colors that induce positive feelings
White reflects simplicity, purity, and cleanliness. If you desire to feel safe, you should reach out to some whites
White
This color should not come off as a surprise to anyone! Red symbolizes passion, love, courage, and excitement. If your life is mundane, try to incorporate some excitement with the color red
Red
If you wish to get in touch with your soft and reserved side, pink is your color
Pink
Is your life lacking some mystery and glamor? Purple is the solution to your problem
Purple
Blue
Blue is a versatile color. It resonates with wisdom, hope, reason, and peace thus inducing positivity
Yellow
The color yellow is known for invoking hope and joy. If you are feeling dejected or upset get your share of sunshine now
Orange is associated with warmth, kindness, and joy! Make some positive changes in life with the introduction of the color orange
Orange
Green
If you are keen to experience some freshness and growth in your life, green should be your companion
Teal is symbolic of clarity of thought and open communication while relishing individuality
Teal
Bright peach color boosts vitality, energy, and playfulness while encouraging an individual to perform better
Peach
