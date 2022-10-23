Heading 3

Comedy K-dramas to check out

OCT 22, 2022

Image: JTBC

A guesthouse opened by three men turns chaotic in this hilarious K-drama.

Welcome to Waikiki

Image: SBS

The Fiery Priest

Kim Nam Gil is the priest with anger issues taking his gigs to a whole new level of chaos.

Image: JTBC

A tiny woman with enormous charms and powers becomes the bodyguard of an heir who she falls in love with.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: SBS

A Crown Prince gets transported 300 years into the future and all hell breaks loose.

Rooftop Prince

Image: tvN

A modern day man gets transported to the body of a Queen from the Joseon era.

Mr. Queen

Image: KBS

A math professor and his secretary slowly develop feelings after getting into a strange relationship.

Crazy Love

Image: MBC

Shopping King Louie

A chaebol heir and a girl from the countryside come across each other’s different ways of living.

Image: KBS

A woman in predicament ends up setting up a contract marriage with the new owner of her house.

Full House

Image: JTBC

The guest house from season 1 is back in business after finding new owners.

Welcome To Waikiki 2

Image: SBS

A woman ends up on a blind date with her boss, ensuing love and fun!

Business Proposal

