Comedy K-dramas to check out
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: JTBC
A guesthouse opened by three men turns chaotic in this hilarious K-drama.
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: SBS
The Fiery Priest
Kim Nam Gil is the priest with anger issues taking his gigs to a whole new level of chaos.
Image: JTBC
A tiny woman with enormous charms and powers becomes the bodyguard of an heir who she falls in love with.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: SBS
A Crown Prince gets transported 300 years into the future and all hell breaks loose.
Rooftop Prince
Image: tvN
A modern day man gets transported to the body of a Queen from the Joseon era.
Mr. Queen
Image: KBS
A math professor and his secretary slowly develop feelings after getting into a strange relationship.
Crazy Love
Image: MBC
Shopping King Louie
A chaebol heir and a girl from the countryside come across each other’s different ways of living.
Image: KBS
A woman in predicament ends up setting up a contract marriage with the new owner of her house.
Full House
Image: JTBC
The guest house from season 1 is back in business after finding new owners.
Welcome To Waikiki 2
Image: SBS
A woman ends up on a blind date with her boss, ensuing love and fun!
Business Proposal
