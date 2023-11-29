Comfort movies to watch

A heartwarming comedy-drama film where Robert De Niro plays a 70-year-old intern at an online fashion retailer, forming an unlikely bond with Anne Hathaway's character as they navigate the challenges of work and life
The Intern
Piku is a delightful dramedy that explores the intricate dynamics of a father-daughter relationship, featuring a brilliant ensemble cast led by Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan
Piku
A classic fairy tale filled with humor, romance, and adventure, The Princess Bride is a timeless comfort movie that appeals to all ages
The Princess Bride
In this heartwarming film, a mistaken delivery sets the stage for an unexpected connection between a lonely office worker and a neglected housewife, beautifully portrayed by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur
The Lunchbox
In The Holiday, two women, played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, exchange homes during the festive season, leading to unexpected romantic encounters and heartwarming discoveries about love and self-discovery
The Holiday
A comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots follows the journey of three friends through their engineering education. The film addresses societal pressures and the pursuit of true passion
3 idiots
A whimsical romantic fantasy directed by Woody Allen, where Owen Wilson's character finds himself transported to the 1920s in Paris every night, encountering iconic literary figures and discovering the magic of nostalgia
Midnight in Paris
A vibrant coming-of-age tale, weaving together the journey of four friends, played by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, as they navigate love, friendship, and self-discovery
Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani
Sleepless In Seattle
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's characters find a serendipitous connection as a widower's son orchestrates a cross-country search for love, capturing the essence of romance and destiny
Three friends embark on a bachelor road trip in Spain, facing their fears and discovering the true meaning of life and friendship. It's a feel-good, adventurous film
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
The classic tale of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's love story, set against the backdrop of the English countryside, is a perfect comfort movie for fans of period dramas
Pride and Prejudice
This coming-of-age film explores the friendship of three young men as they navigate love, life, and self-discovery. It's known for its realistic portrayal of youth