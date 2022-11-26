Heading 3
Comforting male
K-pop idols
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Chan’s Room, a weekly catch-up between the Stray Kids leader and his fans is heartwarming for multiple reasons.
Bang Chan
Image: News1
Image: News1
Jimin
The BTS member has often provided comfort to ARMY and fellow members with his kind words and actions.
Image: News1
While he is chaotic and fun around his members, the boy from TXT is very calm and understanding to his fans.
Beomgyu
Image: News1
Maybe it’s his voice or his words, this THE BOYZ member provides a high level of peace.
Jacob
Image: News1
Nicknamed Bubu, the leader of NCT has always been very welcoming.
Taeyong
Image: News1
His constant and lengthy communication with the EXO fans is a pleasure to witness.
Baekhyun
Image: News1
Jun
While speaking with CARATs, the SEVENTEEN member gives out useful and meaningful advice in the calmest manner.
He allows the fans of ATEEZ to feel at home with him and comfortable around him.
Seonghwa
Image: News1
Image: News1
NCTzens can trust him to always be there for them as he has proven to be their fan.
Jaemin
Image: News1
Showering them with compliments and words of confidence, the soloist has made a bubble of comfort for his fans.
Wonho
