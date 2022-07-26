Heading 3
Comic-Con 2022: Best photos
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson made a stunning entry at Comic-Con 2022 as he arrived wearing the Black Adam suit
Black Adam
Image: Getty Images
Simu Liu and his rumoured girlfriend Jade Bender appeared to make their romance official during Comic-Con appearance
Simu Liu and Jade Bender
Image: Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson posed alongside with his Black Adam co-stars Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Aldis Hodge who will play Justice Society characters in the film
Justice Society
Image: Getty Images
Paul Rudd attended Comic-Con 2022 as he announced the return of Ant-Man for the third instalment which will release on February 17, 2023
Ant-Man 3
Image: Getty Images
Marvel's new show, She-Hulk arrives in August and it was a delight to see the show's stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tatiana Maslany at Comic-Con together
She-Hulk Gang
Image: Getty Images
As the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy previewed its teaser at Comic-Con, the lead cast of the film was seen attending the event
Guardians of the Galaxy
Image: Getty Images
Lucy Liu who makes her MCU debut with Shazam! Fury of the Gods was clicked at the Comic-Con in a stunning look
Lucy Liu
Image: Getty Images
Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o shared an emotional moment on stage as they presented the sequel's trailer and remembered late actor Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther
Image: Getty Images
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Tyler Posey attended the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel during 2022 Comic-Con and seemed excited to announce his comeback as Scott McCall
Image: Getty Images
To talk about Marvel's upcoming show Secret Invasion, Cobie Smulders aka Maria Hill of MCU was in attendance
Secret Invasion
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Elon Musk's complicated love life