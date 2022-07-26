Heading 3

Comic-Con 2022: Best photos

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson made a stunning entry at Comic-Con 2022 as he arrived wearing the Black Adam suit

Black Adam

Image: Getty Images

Simu Liu and his rumoured girlfriend Jade Bender appeared to make their romance official during Comic-Con appearance

Simu Liu and Jade Bender

Image: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson posed alongside with his Black Adam co-stars Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Aldis Hodge who will play Justice Society characters in the film

Justice Society

Image: Getty Images

Paul Rudd attended Comic-Con 2022 as he announced the return of Ant-Man for the third instalment which will release on February 17, 2023

Ant-Man 3

Image: Getty Images

Marvel's new show, She-Hulk arrives in August and it was a delight to see the show's stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tatiana Maslany at Comic-Con together

She-Hulk Gang

Image: Getty Images

As the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy previewed its teaser at Comic-Con, the lead cast of the film was seen attending the event

Guardians of the Galaxy

Image: Getty Images

Lucy Liu who makes her MCU debut with Shazam! Fury of the Gods was clicked at the Comic-Con in a stunning look

Lucy Liu

Image: Getty Images

Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o shared an emotional moment on stage as they presented the sequel's trailer and remembered late actor Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther

Image: Getty Images

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Tyler Posey attended the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel during 2022 Comic-Con and seemed excited to announce his comeback as Scott McCall

Image: Getty Images

To talk about Marvel's upcoming show Secret Invasion, Cobie Smulders aka Maria Hill of MCU was in attendance

Secret Invasion

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Elon Musk's complicated love life

Click Here