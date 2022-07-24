Heading 3
Comic-Con 2022: MCU's big announcements
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDb
While fans had to wait a little longer for this one, it has now been confirmed by Marvel that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023
Ant-Man 3
Image: Marvel
The first trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was previewed by Marvel at Comic-Con 2022 and it has received a lot of love from fans
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Image: Getty Images
The title and release date of Anthony Mackie's Captain America was revealed. The film has been titled Captain America: New World Order and will release on May 3, 2023
Captain America 4
Image: Marvel
Two new Avengers movies were announced as a part of Marvel's phase 6 which include Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Avengers Films
Image: Marvel
The release date of Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion was also unveiled at Comic-Con. The show will premiere in Spring 2023
Secret Invasion
Image: Marvel
Charlie Cox is all set to return for an 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born again after he was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again
Image: Marvel
The Fantastic Four movie has also been confirmed by Marvel as they announced it to be a part of phase 6 with the Avengers film and have slated it for a November 8, 2024 release
Fantastic Four
Image: Marvel
The release dates for shows such as Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Echo and Loki season 2 were also confirmed by Marvel at the event
MCU shows
Image: Marvel
When asked about Harry Styles’ return as Eros in the MCU, Kevin Feige told MTV's Josh Horowitz, the MCU boss seemingly confirmed that the singer will
Harry Styles
Image: Marvel
The release date for Blade starring Mahershala Ali has finally been confirmed by Marvel and the film will arrive on November 3, 2023
Blade Movie
