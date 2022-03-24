Entertainment

P R Gayathri

MAR 24, 2022

Heading 3

Coming of age films to watch

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image: IMDb

This movie is about confronting insecurities, relationships and finding what makes you happy. It has the right balance of masala and fine nuances told through the adventurous journey of four characters

Three friends go through a tide of emotions together and have their share of bliss, love, heartbreaks and grow up to become men in their own right

Image: IMDb

Dil Chahta Hai

Taking us inside the lives of students in prestigious Indian engineering colleges, this feel-good movie throws light on the social pressures of the Indian education system and where true talent and friendship lies

3 Idiots

Image: IMDb

A rich spoiled slacker grows into a man when he gets kicked out of home and starts living with an older, mature woman whom he eventually falls in love with

Image: IMDb

Wake Up Sid

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Image: IMDb

Tangled between true love and what friendship really means, this endearing tale of friendship, love, heartbreak is about two best friends finding their way back to each other

Image: IMDb

Kai Po Che is set in the backdrop of the political unrest that happened in 2002 in India. The movie is an emotional rollercoaster as it gives us a glimpse into the reality of religious conflicts and their consequences

Kai Po Che

Image: IMDb

Highway takes you through the road not taken as the protagonist played by Alia Bhatt who is kidnapped and held ransom finds freedom and love with her abductor rather than in her home

Highway

Image: IMDb

Zoya Akhtar's films always have a fresh and rejuvenating feel. This evergreen movie follows three best friends who take a bachelor trip across Spain and confront demons from their past

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs at Apoorva Mehta's Birthday Bash

Click Here