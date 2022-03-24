Entertainment
Coming of age films to watch
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
This movie is about confronting insecurities, relationships and finding what makes you happy. It has the right balance of masala and fine nuances told through the adventurous journey of four characters
Three friends go through a tide of emotions together and have their share of bliss, love, heartbreaks and grow up to become men in their own right
Dil Chahta Hai
Taking us inside the lives of students in prestigious Indian engineering colleges, this feel-good movie throws light on the social pressures of the Indian education system and where true talent and friendship lies
3 Idiots
A rich spoiled slacker grows into a man when he gets kicked out of home and starts living with an older, mature woman whom he eventually falls in love with
Wake Up Sid
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Tangled between true love and what friendship really means, this endearing tale of friendship, love, heartbreak is about two best friends finding their way back to each other
Kai Po Che is set in the backdrop of the political unrest that happened in 2002 in India. The movie is an emotional rollercoaster as it gives us a glimpse into the reality of religious conflicts and their consequences
Kai Po Che
Highway takes you through the road not taken as the protagonist played by Alia Bhatt who is kidnapped and held ransom finds freedom and love with her abductor rather than in her home
Highway
Zoya Akhtar's films always have a fresh and rejuvenating feel. This evergreen movie follows three best friends who take a bachelor trip across Spain and confront demons from their past
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
