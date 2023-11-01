Confirmed Star Cast of Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is bringing the third installment of Singham titled Singham Again. The filmmaker is onboarding one of the biggest cast possible for the cop universe
Singham Again
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Singham Again is a major part of the Cop Universe. The other two films which are part of the crossover world are Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Take a look at the confirmed stars of Singham 3
Cop Universe
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Ajay Devgn will be seen as the leading man in Singham Again. His character name is Bajirao Singham
Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Ranveer Singh will add his energy to the world of Singham Again in an extended cameo role. His character name is Bhalerao Simmba
Ranveer Singh as Bhalerao Simmba
Video: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Akshay Kumar is also doing a guest appearance in the film. He will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi in the climax of Singham Again
Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The Pathaan spy Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Shakti Singham aka Lady Singham in the upcoming part
Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Tiger Shroff will be introduced in Singham Again as the new entrant in the Cop Universe. He is playing a special task officer, ACP Satya in the film
Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also returning in Singham 3. However, details about her character are being kept under wraps. She might be reprising her role of the love interest of Bajirao Singham from the second part
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
The movie is all set to hit the theaters on Aug 15th, 2024
Release Date
Images: IMDb
The mass-action entertainer is clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office