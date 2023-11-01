Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

November 1, 2023

Confirmed Star Cast of Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is bringing the third installment of Singham titled Singham Again. The filmmaker is onboarding one of the biggest cast possible for the cop universe

Singham Again

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

Singham Again is a major part of the Cop Universe. The other two films which are part of the crossover world are Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Take a look at the confirmed stars of Singham 3

 Cop Universe

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Ajay Devgn will be seen as the leading man in Singham Again. His character name is Bajirao Singham

Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh will add his energy to the world of Singham Again in an extended cameo role. His character name is Bhalerao Simmba

Ranveer Singh as Bhalerao Simmba

Video: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar is also doing a guest appearance in the film. He will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi in the climax of Singham Again

Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi 

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

The Pathaan spy Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Shakti Singham aka Lady Singham in the upcoming part

Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Tiger Shroff will be introduced in Singham Again as the new entrant in the Cop Universe. He is playing a special task officer, ACP Satya in the film

Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya 

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also returning in Singham 3. However, details about her character are being kept under wraps. She might be reprising her role of the love interest of Bajirao Singham from the second part

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

The movie is all set to hit the theaters on Aug 15th, 2024

Release Date

 Images: IMDb 

The mass-action entertainer is clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office

 Clash

 Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here