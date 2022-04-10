Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

APR 10, 2022

Coolest sibling duos of Bollywood

Saif & Soha Ali Khan

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi siblings, Saif and Soha share various similarities in addition to their love for acting. The two are avid readers and are popular for their sense of humour

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The beautiful daughters of late Sridevi & Boney Kapoor are following their mother’s footsteps. They are each other's biggest support system

Alia and Shaheen are extremely close to each other. The sisters always find time to go on vacations together and set major sister goals

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt & Shaheen

The popular Kapoor sisters have spread their charm in the industry. With time, their wonderful bond is getting stronger than ever

Kareena Kapoor & Karisma

Image: Karishma Kapoor Instagram

The fashionistas of Bollywood, Sonam and Rhea also give sister goals and even work together to grow their fashion label

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor & Rhea

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Instagram

They share an incredible bond. Unlike her brother who went on to make it big in Bollywood, Riddhima stayed away from glamour world and has her own jewellery line

Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Ibrahim are among the coolest sibling duos in Bollywood. The two are often seen vacationing together and winning the internet with their knock-knock jokes

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim

Image: Shweta Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek and Shweta are definitely the most classy sibling duo in Bollywood. The two are not only siblings but also best friends

Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Born to Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan and Zoya are known as one of the most talented siblings in the Hindi film industry

Farhan Akhtar & Zoya

Image: Tusshar Kapoor Instagram

Just like any other brother and sister, even Ekta and Tusshar had their fair share of fights in childhood. But as they grew older, they developed a strong bond

Tusshar Kapoor & Ekta

