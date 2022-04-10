Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
APR 10, 2022
Coolest sibling duos of Bollywood
Saif & Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi siblings, Saif and Soha share various similarities in addition to their love for acting. The two are avid readers and are popular for their sense of humour
Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The beautiful daughters of late Sridevi & Boney Kapoor are following their mother’s footsteps. They are each other's biggest support system
Alia and Shaheen are extremely close to each other. The sisters always find time to go on vacations together and set major sister goals
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt & Shaheen
The popular Kapoor sisters have spread their charm in the industry. With time, their wonderful bond is getting stronger than ever
Kareena Kapoor & Karisma
Image: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
The fashionistas of Bollywood, Sonam and Rhea also give sister goals and even work together to grow their fashion label
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor & Rhea
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Instagram
They share an incredible bond. Unlike her brother who went on to make it big in Bollywood, Riddhima stayed away from glamour world and has her own jewellery line
Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Ibrahim are among the coolest sibling duos in Bollywood. The two are often seen vacationing together and winning the internet with their knock-knock jokes
Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim
Image: Shweta Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek and Shweta are definitely the most classy sibling duo in Bollywood. The two are not only siblings but also best friends
Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Born to Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan and Zoya are known as one of the most talented siblings in the Hindi film industry
Farhan Akhtar & Zoya
Image: Tusshar Kapoor Instagram
Just like any other brother and sister, even Ekta and Tusshar had their fair share of fights in childhood. But as they grew older, they developed a strong bond
Tusshar Kapoor & Ekta
