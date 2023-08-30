Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 30, 2023

Coolest siblings
ft. Sara & Ibrahim

This Raksha Bandhan we bring to you a captivating sibling pair who won hearts with their strong bond

Happy Raksha Bandhan

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

It won’t be wrong to say that both Sara and Ibrahim got style and swag in their genes. See how cool they look along with Abba Saif Ali Khan in this photo

It’s in the genes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This pic of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim proves they are the coolest siblings in town

Coolest

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The brother-sister duo are mostly seen enjoying their vacations together

Bro-Sis

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

The stylish siblings of B'town are oozing royalty in traditional outfits

Royalty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Ibrahim chose the effortlessly-stylish route for their OOTDs as they arrive at baby brother Jeh’s first birthday

Casual and cool

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This picture-perfect moment is from Sara and Ibrahim’s visit to Kashmir

Kashmir

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Ibrahim never miss a chance to steal the thunder

Thunder

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Here, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen rocking their winter wear yet again, as they posed for a picture on a photo. The actress captioned the picture ‘The chosen frozen’

The chosen frozen

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Here is yet another picture where we get a glimpse of Sara and Ibrahim’s stylish side, as they don contrasting outfits in white and black

Sibling love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here