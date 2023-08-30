Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 30, 2023
Coolest siblings
ft. Sara & Ibrahim
This Raksha Bandhan we bring to you a captivating sibling pair who won hearts with their strong bond
Happy Raksha Bandhan
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
It won’t be wrong to say that both Sara and Ibrahim got style and swag in their genes. See how cool they look along with Abba Saif Ali Khan in this photo
It’s in the genes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This pic of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim proves they are the coolest siblings in town
Coolest
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The brother-sister duo are mostly seen enjoying their vacations together
Bro-Sis
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
The stylish siblings of B'town are oozing royalty in traditional outfits
Royalty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Ibrahim chose the effortlessly-stylish route for their OOTDs as they arrive at baby brother Jeh’s first birthday
Casual and cool
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This picture-perfect moment is from Sara and Ibrahim’s visit to Kashmir
Kashmir
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Ibrahim never miss a chance to steal the thunder
Thunder
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Here, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen rocking their winter wear yet again, as they posed for a picture on a photo. The actress captioned the picture ‘The chosen frozen’
The chosen frozen
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Here is yet another picture where we get a glimpse of Sara and Ibrahim’s stylish side, as they don contrasting outfits in white and black
Sibling love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
