Cost of BTS Members’ Luxurious Homes
The famed K-pop group has come a long way since living together in a shared cramped apartment in 2013, with bunk beds, cabinets, and a small kitchen corner
BTS members, best friends and family, have lived together for over 9 years, even before debut, in various homes including a luxurious one in Seoul's Hannam district
Let’s take a look at BTS members luxurious plush pads around the world
As the leader of BTS, RM reportedly owns multiple lavish properties, including a million-dollar house in Nine One Hannam and a gift to his parents in Hannam Hills
Worldwide Handsome Jin reportedly owns luxurious properties in Seoul, including a multi-million dollar house in Hannam Hills with top-notch amenities
It has been said that SUGA owns a luxurious 3.4 billion KRW flat in Seoul's prestigious UN Village, previously living in a smaller flat near Samsung Joogang Station
BTS member J-Hope reportedly, owns a luxurious 2.4 billion KRW house in Seoul's Forest Trimage complex, reflecting his passion for real estate
BTS member Jimin is rumored to have bought a 5.9 billion KRW house in Nine One Hannam Complex, joining fellow member RM as neighbors in the same complex
V known as Taehyung reportedly owns a luxurious 7.5 billion KRW flat in Seoul's Hannam Hills area, reflecting his artistic taste and style
Reportedly, Jungkook purchased an 11 billion KRW KRW house in Seoul's Forest Trimage complex, a two-floor property for his family, and is also seen hanging out in a bachelor pad of his own
