Couple goals: Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar
Lubna Khan
Nov 05, 2022
Entertainment
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Festive mode on
The duo looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic wear in these pictures from the Diwali celebration.
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Travelling around the world
The two never fail to shell out couple goals!
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Egypt Diaries
Who wouldn’t love a wholesome picture like this with their significant other?
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Couple workout goals
One thing we do know about Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar is that they are fitness freaks.
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Sealing it with a kiss
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman aren’t hesitant of expressing their love on social media, and we love this about them!
Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram
Beach Vibes
All that water around, but it still can’t put out the fire in this picture!
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Riding into the sunset
This picture just oozes pure passion, doesn’t it?
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Sexy Silhouettes
This beautiful picture looks straight out of a romantic Bollywood movie!
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Age is just a number
No matter the age difference, their love feels young and alive.
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Lost in the moment
All everyone needs is someone to look at them the way Milind Soman looks at Ankita.