Couple goals: Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar

Lubna Khan

Nov 05, 2022

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Festive mode on

The duo looks drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic wear in these pictures from the Diwali celebration.

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Travelling around the world

The two never fail to shell out couple goals!

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

 Egypt Diaries

Who wouldn’t love a wholesome picture like this with their significant other?

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

 Couple workout goals

One thing we do know about Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar is that they are fitness freaks.

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Sealing it with a kiss

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman aren’t hesitant of expressing their love on social media, and we love this about them!

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

Beach Vibes

All that water around, but it still can’t put out the fire in this picture!

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Riding into the sunset

This picture just oozes pure passion, doesn’t it?

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Sexy Silhouettes

This beautiful picture looks straight out of a romantic Bollywood movie!

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Age is just a number

No matter the age difference, their love feels young and alive.

Image: Milind Soman Instagram 

Lost in the moment

All everyone needs is someone to look at them the way Milind Soman looks at Ankita.

