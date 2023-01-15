Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 15, 2023

Couple goals Nithiin and Shalini

Image: Shalini Instagram

Tollywood actor Nithiin and his better half Shalini are highly adored by the fans. As we go through the social media feeds of the two, we are left spellbound by their romantic pictures.

A match made in heaven

Image: Nithiin Instagram

These two were dating each other for around 5 years before making their relationship official. 

A love story

Image: Nithiin Instagram

The lovebirds decided to keep their relationship away from the media as Shalini is an introvert, and likes to keep her personal life private.

A hush-hush affair

Image: Nithiin Instagram

The couple finally tied the knot on 26th January back in 2020 in a beautiful lockdown wedding.

A lockdown wedding

Image: Nithiin Instagram

Ever since then, Nithiin and Shalini have been couple goals and keep on brightening our screens with romantic photographs.

Couple goals

Here is how the actor wished his better half on their first wedding anniversary.

Image: Nithiin Instagram

A year of marital bliss

Image: Nithiin Instagram

Take a look at this adorable picture of the couple during their engagement ceremony.

Where it all began

Nithiin took to his Instagram handle and dropped a breezy picture from their Maldives holiday.

Hello Maldives

Image: Shalini Instagram

Shalini wished hubby Nithiin on his birthday in 2022 with this happy picture of the two.

Image: Shalini Instagram

Happy birthday, hubby

These two aced the selfie game as the star plants a kiss on the cheeks on his better half in this adorable pic.

Image: Shalini Instagram

A peck on the cheek

