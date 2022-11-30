Heading 3

Couple Goals:
Prithviraj-Supriya Menon

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 30, 2022

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon posed for a mirror selfie after being all dressed up for the Kaduva success meet

All dressed up

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

The Bro Daddy actor's better half took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of the star's 40 birthday celebration this year

Turning 40

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

The lovebirds look back in time to a housewarming in Trivandrum back in 2008

When we met

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

These two made for an adorable duo as they posed on a scooter in this cute picture

Faking a ride 

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran looked handsome in a white shirt, while his better half, Supriya Menon complemented him in a black top

The black-and-white kind of love

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon looked beautiful in ethnic attires as they faced the camera with their daughter Alankrita

Going the ethnic way

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

The couple wished the fans a Happy New Year 2022 with a lovely picture of the two together

Happy New Year

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

Supriya Menon posted a love-filled picture with her hubby Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday in 2021

PS: I Love you!

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

Take a look at this photograph of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon from their Maldives vacay in July 2021

Maldives here we come!

Image: Supriya Menon Instagram

The couple looked all happy as they posed with their little bundle of joy, Alankrita

Then there were three

