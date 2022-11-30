Nov 30, 2022
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon posed for a mirror selfie after being all dressed up for the Kaduva success meet
All dressed up
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
The Bro Daddy actor's better half took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of the star's 40 birthday celebration this year
Turning 40
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
The lovebirds look back in time to a housewarming in Trivandrum back in 2008
When we met
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
These two made for an adorable duo as they posed on a scooter in this cute picture
Faking a ride
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran looked handsome in a white shirt, while his better half, Supriya Menon complemented him in a black top
The black-and-white kind of love
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon looked beautiful in ethnic attires as they faced the camera with their daughter Alankrita
Going the ethnic way
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
The couple wished the fans a Happy New Year 2022 with a lovely picture of the two together
Happy New Year
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
Supriya Menon posted a love-filled picture with her hubby Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday in 2021
PS: I Love you!
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
Take a look at this photograph of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon from their Maldives vacay in July 2021
Maldives here we come!
Image: Supriya Menon Instagram
The couple looked all happy as they posed with their little bundle of joy, Alankrita
Then there were three
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Allu Arjun's princess Arha To-be-stark